Costa Rica Grapples with Mounting Homicide Crisis

Costa Rica is on track to set a dismal new record for homicides in 2022, intensifying concerns over public safety nationwide. As of October 11, the country had seen 704 murders, easily surpassing last year’s total of 481 on the same date.

The director of the Judicial Investigation Agency (OIJ), Rándall Zúñiga, projects homicides could reach as high as 925 by the end of 2023 based on current trends. This would represent a staggering rate of 18 murders per 100,000 citizens, compared to 12.8 in 2021.

“Our estimates range between 875 to 925 homicides. If these numbers materialize, our rate will jump to 18, putting Costa Rica alongside Central American countries with alarmingly high homicide rates,” explained Zúñiga.

The swelling violence has prompted urgent calls for action from officials. San José and Limón provinces are the hardest hit so far, with 172 and 171 homicides respectively. Puntarenas follows closely behind with 113 murders already on record.

Other provinces like Guanacaste, Cartago, and Heredia also note escalating homicide figures. Alajuela offers a lone bright spot, with 5 fewer killings than last year’s count so far.

“The burden intensifies daily; our current pace is almost unsustainable. We are in the middle of a significant public safety crisis,” remarked Attorney General Carlo Israel Díaz.

In response, authorities are requesting additional personnel and resources to bolster law enforcement and the judicial system. The OIJ has proposed hiring 680 more judicial police officers. Meanwhile, the Attorney General’s Office is seeking 293 additional staff.

Experts attribute the spike in homicides to increased organized crime activity nationwide. The proliferation of local gangs with international ties has flooded Costa Rica with drugs and weapons.

Citizen security must become a top priority for lawmakers and officials at all levels. Approving the proposed hiring measures would allow authorities to enhance investigations and law enforcement.

Stronger laws and policies targeting organized crime are also urgently needed. Costa Rica’s reputation as one of the safest countries in Latin America is rapidly eroding. Concerted action must be taken immediately to reverse this crisis for the welfare of all citizens.