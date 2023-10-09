2 Costa Rica Hotels Earn Condé Nast Traveler Acclaim

Two prominent Costa Rican hotels, Hotel Belmar in Monteverde and Hotel Grano de Oro in San José have earned honors among the Top 10 Best Hotels in Central America and the Caribbean from Condé Nast Traveler’s 2023 Readers’ Choice Awards.

Over 520,000 readers of Condé Nast Traveler, hailing from the United States and the United Kingdom, cast their votes, detailing their top travel experiences.

They contributed to a collective overview of destinations they aim to visit again. The Readers’ Choice Awards stand as the longest-running and most distinguished accolade in the travel sector, epitomizing unmatched excellence.

Nestled in the Monteverde cloud forest mountains, Belmar, a carbon-neutral boutique hotel, stands out as a global beacon of hospitality excellence and sustainability. It offers a haven for those who appreciate nature, adventure, and gastronomy.

“Nearly 40 years since our inauguration, we’re honored to continually host global travelers eager for authentic, sustainable experiences intertwined with nature. This accolade belongs as much to our loyal patrons, our committed team, and the encompassing community as it does to us. They all collaboratively shape Hotel Belmar into the distinct destination it is,” expressed Pedro Belmar, a proprietor of the hotel.

Here’s Condé Nast’s top 10 list:

S Hotel Jamaica Calabash Luxury Boutique Hotel, Grenada Condado Vanderbilt Hotel, Puerto Rico Hotel Grano de Oro, Costa Rica JW Marriott Panama Hotel Belmar, Costa Rica Jamaica Inn, Jamaica Sofitel Legend Casco Viejo, Panama Hotel La Compañia, Panama Fairmont El San Juan Hotel, Puerto Rico

This recognition by Condé Nast Traveler underscores the importance of authentic, sustainable, and community-oriented travel experiences. Costa Rica has been leading the sustainable tourism industry, attracting millions of tourists yearly. With its rich culture, pristine nature, and welcoming communities, the country will undoubtedly continue to be a hotspot for discerning travelers.

For more information on all these hotels, visit the Condé Nast’s publication