Human Rights at Forefront of Costa Rica’s Migrant Response

Costa Rican Minister of Security, Mario Zamora, revealed that Costa Rica is addressing a migratory influx, with daily figures ranging between 3,000 and 3,500 individuals.

“We aim for this flow to be legal, regulated, and humanitarian,” he conveyed during a video press briefing from Paso Canoas, the primary southern border aggregation point with Panama.

Zamora, accompanied by Vice Minister of Administrative Affairs, Jorge Rodríguez, held a dialogue with the local populace to enhance transit through this region.

“We’re reevaluating the entry points, shifting away from Paso Canoas, to improve the urban milieu and the treatment these migrants receive,” Zamora further elaborated.

Both emphasized the significance of safeguarding human rights and providing migrants appropriate care. Our focus is to ensure migrants’ human rights while also allowing communities to receive them under optimal conditions,” Rodriguez stated.

The cooperation of local governments, communities, and global entities aiding Costa Rica during this unparalleled migratory challenge was also highlighted.

Rodríguez noted the government’s commitment to regular oversight, ensuring compliance and smooth execution of the changes proposed. “The administration, under President Rodrigo Chaves, is resolved to handle it respecting human rights and abiding by the law,” he added.

For several weeks, Costa Rica has been receiving thousands of migrants arriving from Panama to continue on their way to the United States, a situation that keeps both Central American nations on alert due to the increase in the number of people gathering at the border to continue their journey.

Given the situation’s strain on both nations’ resources, joint solutions are actively being pursued. The current influx has overwhelmed the facilities of migration stations and global agencies in both the Darien region and Paso Canoas.

It’s worth noting that the Panamanian government recently announced several measures including increasing deportations and moving the existing checkpoints.