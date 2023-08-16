Costa Rica Passes First Vote on Controversial 4-3 Work Week

After over two months of heated debate, Costa Rica’s Legislative Assembly has passed the first round of voting on a controversial bill that would allow private sector employees to work a ‘4-3’ shifted schedule – 12 hour days for 4 days followed by 3 days off.

The initiative, officially known as the exceptional work schedule project or document 21.182, was approved Tuesday with 32 votes in favor, primarily from the ruling party and PUSC and New Republic members. Opposition came from the PLN and Frente Amplio deputies who argue the bill harms workers.

Proponents say the 4-3 schedule allows employees greater flexibility. But critics insist the extended 12-hour days will decrease productivity and increase accidents.

During Tuesday’s discussion, Frente Amplio leader Sofía Guillén outlined 9 reasons to reject the bill, citing studies showing the negative impacts of overtime hours. She also raised concerns about childcare for workers’ families.

Meanwhile PLN deputies criticized the plan as counterproductive, saying countries are working to reduce hours while Costa Rica seeks to expand them. PLN leader Óscar Izquierdo expressed disappointment, stating Costa Rican workers do not deserve this outcome.

After navigating 855 motions and reviews, the fast-tracked bill was approved in just over 2 months, starting discussion on May 20th. It would primarily apply to manufacturing, with mutual employer-employee consent required.

But controversies remain, as the PLN and Frente Amplio have challenged the bill’s constitutionality. It now heads to the Constitutional Court before a final vote.

“We have passionately and clearly presented the arguments against this bill. The workers of this country do not deserve this outcome,” emphasized Izquierdo.

Advocates emphasize the shift schedule’s flexibility benefits, but admit further debate is needed. Opponents remain staunchly against the change.

“While other countries shorten work hours, Costa Rica’s lawmakers disappointingly go the opposite direction. This regressive bill must be rejected for workers’ wellbeing,” Guillén underscored.

The 4-3 proposal has stirred heated discussion for over 20 years in Costa Rica’s legislature. Its narrow approval this week represents a milestone, but final passage remains uncertain amidst legal appeals and continued controversy from both sides