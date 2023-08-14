Guanacaste Airport Sees More Flights From Canada for High Season

Guanacaste Airport, operated by VINCI Airports, has announced expanded flight frequencies from major Canadian cities for the 2023-2024 high season. Toronto, Montreal, and Calgary lead the increase in scheduled operations to the northwestern Costa Rica airport.

In the first half of 2023, Guanacaste Airport welcomed 173,208 Canadian passengers on incoming flights. These flights saw an average occupancy rate of 89% during this period.

The most significant jump will come from Toronto Pearson Airport. Starting October 25, WestJet will switch to daily service from Toronto, up from 5 weekly flights currently. The daily WestJet flight will arrive at 1:43 p.m. and depart Guanacaste at 2:45 p.m.

Air Canada will also boost Toronto frequencies to Guanacaste, going from 6 to 7 weekly flights beginning December 14. Using B737 Max 8 aircraft with 169 seats, Air Canada’s flights will arrive daily at 12:35 p.m., departing at 1:35 p.m.

On December 21, Air Transat will introduce a fourth weekly flight from Toronto. Arriving at 4:00 p.m. and leaving Guanacaste at 5:10 p.m., Air Transat will use a mix of A321 and A321neo planes, averaging 198 seats.

Additionally, Air Transat expands service from Montreal to Guanacaste starting December 12. The airline will add a fourth weekly frequency, utilizing the same mixed A321 fleet and arriving at 4:00 p.m., departing at 5:10 p.m.

Calgary Airport also sees growth, with WestJet hiking frequencies to Guanacaste from 3 to 4 weekly flights beginning October 31. Using a combined fleet of B737 Max 8 and B737-800 aircraft, WestJet’s Calgary flights arrive at 6:00 a.m., departing at 7:00 a.m.

“We are delighted with the Canadian airlines’ announcements to increase frequencies from major cities like Calgary, Montreal, and Toronto to Guanacaste,” said Hermes Navarro, head of Investment Attraction at the Costa Rican Tourism Institute. “This will undoubtedly boost economic influx to Guanacaste communities and enhance visitor figures.”

Other Canadian routes to Guanacaste include Sunwing from Montreal, Toronto, Edmonton and Calgary, plus Air Canada from Montreal.

With expanded service from three of Canada’s biggest cities, Guanacaste Airport seems poised to attract even more Canadian travelers looking to enjoy the beaches, nature and climate of Costa Rica’s northern Pacific coast.