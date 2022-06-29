Costa Rica’s Playa Conchal Named World’s Best Beach

Beautiful Conchal Beach, located in the province of Guanacaste, was ranked as the best beach in the world by Big 7 Travel in its annual publication ‘The 50 Best Beaches in the World.’

The ranking uses aggregated scores from previous media results and considers official Blue Flag locations and Big 7 Travel editorial team contributions.

According to this travel site, these are the top 10 best beaches in the world in 2022:

Playa Conchal – Costa Rica Turquoise Bay – Exmouth, Australia Grace Bay – Turks and Caicos Siesta Beach – Florida, United States Punta Mosquito – Holbox, Mexico Secret Lagoon – El Nido, Palawan, Philippines San Fruttuoso – Italy Pedn Vounder – Cornwall, England Boulders Beach – South Africa Reynisfjara Beach – Vík í Mýrdal, Iceland

Costa Rica’s beaches are one of its most precious jewels. Undoubtedly, Playa Conchal is a little piece of heaven on the Pacific coast of Costa Rica.

“There’s no getting around it, Costa Rica is the hottest destination to visit right now. Not only does it offer staggering biodiversity, this eco-friendly destination boasts one of the best beaches in the world. This tiny beach is covered in crushed seashells, wrapped around a turquoise bay. Paradise,” the travel blog reads.

Conchal is a favorite destination for local and foreign tourists looking to relax and enjoy the beautiful crystal-clear waters.

For those who want to relax on the sand, the beach has delightful shadows thanks to the lush trees, perfect for reading a book, listening to music, or sitting and contemplating the beauty of the beach and nature.

In Conchal and its surroundings, there are different lodging options: from luxurious hotels, villas, and houses to more economical choices that make it possible to enjoy such a wonderful place.

Vacationers can enjoy various activities at the beach, such as snorkeling, fishing, jet ski tours, kayaking, or just swimming in the water.

This beach is a true oasis, perfect for recharging, forgetting the stresses and strains of everyday life, disconnecting from the computer and cell phone, and enjoying the magic of Costa Rica’s breathtaking nature.