Costa Rica Secures Grant to Aid Migrants and Curb Violence

The Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) has approved a new $20 million grant for Costa Rica to aid migrant populations and reduce violence nationwide. The non-repayable funding will back the Comprehensive Program for Citizen Security and Violence Prevention for the Inclusion of Vulnerable Migrant Groups, executed by the Ministry of Justice and Peace (MJP).

The IDB grant aims to curb the marginalization, vulnerability, and discrimination experienced by many migrants and local citizens in Costa Rica. With rising migration flows, addressing the needs of newcomer groups has become a pressing priority.

The aid will focus on two central components:

Social prevention of violence

Institutional strengthening around migration

First, the program expands infrastructure and services to prevent violence against migrants across multiple regions. Host communities where migrants have settled will also benefit from targeted violence reduction efforts.

The second portion focuses on building capabilities within the General Directorate of Migration to manage complex migration flows. Enhancing the institutional competencies will promote socioeconomic inclusion for migrant groups, decreasing their exposure to crime and violence.

“The increase in migratory flows and requests for refuge represents a challenge for Costa Rica, a country with a broad inclusive tradition as a recipient. Therefore, from the IDB, we are pleased to announce the donation of $20 million to support the efforts made by the Government of Costa Rica to improve the care and integration of migrant groups, support host communities, and reduce the conditions of vulnerability affecting this population,” said Francisco Javier Urra, IDB’s acting representative in Costa Rica.

The new program will complement ongoing initiatives backed by the IDB to strengthen citizen security nationwide. This includes a $100 million loan to enhance the Public Force, construct 35 new police stations, and establish eight Civic Centers for Peace targeting vulnerable neighborhoods.

Costa Rica earned approval for the $20 million grant due to its eligibility for the IDB’s Non-Repayable Facility to Support Countries Receiving Sudden and Large-Scale Intraregional Migration Flows. The Bank created this special facility in 2019 with $100 million of its own funds, recently renewing it with an additional $100 million in 2022.

With rising migration straining resources, the IDB’s targeted grant provides timely aid to Costa Rica. The funding will empower the country to care for migrant and local populations, prevent violence, and build critical migration management capabilities. As Costa Rica continues upholding its tradition of inclusion, the grant offers essential support to extend protections and services to its newest residents.