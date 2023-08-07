Costa Rica Sets Example for Sustainable Tourism Practices

As part of its national commitment to the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Costa Rica has made sustainable tourism a key component of its growth strategy. The Costa Rica Tourism Board has established a certification system to recognize hotels and tourism companies that responsibly manage natural resources and support local communities.

In today’s market, sustainability credentials are highly valued by consumers. Sustainable tourism drives inclusive economic progress, defends labor rights, highlights diverse cultures, aids rural development, lowers carbon emissions, and safeguards fragile ecosystems in some of the world’s most beautiful yet underdeveloped travel destinations.

Undoubtedly, green investments are vital for earning the trust of the growing base of eco-conscious travelers. However, there are no universally accepted international standards for ESG factors in business, meaning companies must have a genuine dedication to sustainability and transparency in their core values.

Recent ESG sentiment surveys by GlobalData have shown declining faith in brands’ sustainability initiatives, underscoring the need for authenticity in eco-friendly practices.

Cóbano Preserve and Marina Tambor Lead the Way

An example of Costa Rica’s commitment to sustainability is the Cóbano Preserve and Marina Tambor project on the Nicoya Peninsula.

This ambitious mixed real estate and ecological development aims to transform the Nicoya Peninsula, one of Costa Rica’s most biodiverse and wildlife-rich areas, into a home for a multi-billion dollar sustainable development encompassing a marina, hotels, residences, and a coastal town.

The project seeks to stimulate the local economy, generate skilled jobs, and assist the region’s fishing community. By building robust infrastructure and promoting sustainable practices, it intends to improve the quality of life for nearby populations.

The Nicoya Peninsula’s reputation for stunning natural landscapes and vibrant wildlife has made it a favored tourist destination since the 1990s.

The Marina Tambor project offers visitors a one-of-a-kind luxury travel experience while protecting the area’s ecosystems, including Cabo Blanco and Curú National Parks.

Additionally, the region’s status as one of the world’s five Blue Zones with high longevity complements its draw for health and wellness travelers.

By fusing luxury with sustainability, Marina Tambor incorporates thoughtful design and construction, renewable energy, and efficient waste management to minimize environmental impact. Costa Rica’s admirable achievements in reaching net-zero emissions and preserving biodiversity make it an attractive destination for eco-conscious travelers.

The development’s emphasis on proper waste collection and educational facilities for locals aims to reduce littering and build workforce skills, lowering the need for people to relocate for jobs.

Fishing, a major Nicoya Peninsula industry, stands to benefit from improved infrastructure and equipment, ultimately aiding both locals and tourists.

By promoting water activities like sailing, diving, and fishing, the project also creates new entrepreneurial opportunities for locals to start businesses around water sports and sightseeing.