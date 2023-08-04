Costa Rica’s Weekend of Art, Music and Theater

Costa Rica is set for an exciting and enriching weekend, packed with art, music, and theater. The weekend promises a vibrant mix of events, offering something for everyone.

The Ministry of Culture and Youth is encouraging everyone to indulge in the vibrant arts and culture scene this weekend.

National Arts Festival 2023

The cultural agenda offers a diverse range of programs suitable for all tastes and ages, featuring visual arts displays, musical performances, and a plethora of artistic activities in the context of the XVI Edition of the National Arts Festival 2023 in San Ramón.

Over 1000 artists are participating in the National Arts Festival 2023 (FNA2023) with 160 proposals being showcased from August 4th to 13th.

The FNA2023 features a wide and diverse agenda that includes circus, visual arts, dance, storytelling, musical performances, audiovisual proposals, cultural heritage workshops, and fairs featuring literature, crafts, and design.

According to Ministry of Culture and Youth all events are open to the public and are all free.

The festival kicks off on August 4th in San Ramón, with the opening ceremony taking place at the Alberto Manuel Brenes Park at 6 p.m. From there, Naranjo, Palmares, Sarchí, and Grecia will host the festival over subsequent days, offering a variety of artistic activities for everyone to enjoy.

National Symphony Orchestra of Costa Rica (OSNCR) concert

This weekend also features the VI Concert of the Official Season 2023 by the National Symphony Orchestra of Costa Rica (OSNCR).

The concert will be conducted by internationally recognized Costa Rican director and multiple Grammy winner, Giancarlo Guerrero.

They will be joined by guest soloist Joseph Alessi, principal trombonist of the New York Philharmonic since 1985, who will interpret a piece by Chick Corea. This performance marks Alessi’s debut as a soloist with the OSNCR, while Guerrero returns to direct the orchestra after five years.

The concert will take place on Friday, August 4th at 8 p.m., and Sunday, August 6th at 10:30 a.m.

Both performances will be held at the National Theatre of Costa Rica (TNCR). Ticket prices range from ₡7,200 to ₡24,000 colones, with a 40% discount available for students and seniors. Tickets can be purchased online at https://boleteria.teatronacional.go.cr/ or at the TNCR box office.

Exhibition “Landscapes of Memory”

The Historical Cultural Museum Juan Santamaría (MHCJS) is hosting the temporary exhibition “Landscapes of Memory” by emerging artist Mónica Ríos.

The artworks encapsulate images captured in Rios’s memory, each accompanied by her personal experiences and recollections. This exhibition is the culmination of a process that has been developed over more than a year, during which Ríos produced around 400 acrylic paintings combined with techniques such as screen printing.

“Landscapes of Memory” is open to the public until Sunday, August 6th, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Luis Alberto Salas Corrales Room at MHCJS. Entrance to the exhibition is free.

Theater

The play “A Room for Six” is set to engage audiences this weekend at the Vargas Calvo Theatre. Performances are scheduled for Friday, August 4th, and Saturday, August 5th, at 8 p.m., followed by a Sunday matinee on August 6th at 5 p.m. Tickets are available for purchase between ₡5,500 and ₡8,000 colones at https://boleteria.teatronacional.go.cr/.

Visual Arts

The Film Centre, through its “Preamble” program, presents “Territories: Mexican Cinema”. The series begins on Thursday, August 3rd, at 7 p.m. with “The Suffragettes”, a documentary directed by Ana Cruz.

This is followed on Friday, August 5th, at 7 p.m., by “The Infinite Border” (suitable for ages 15 and above). On Saturday, August 5th, there will be a screening of “The Good Herbs” at 4 p.m., followed by “To Die in the Deserts” at 7 p.m.

These screenings will be held at the Gómez Miralles Hall, at the Film Centre in San José. Admission is free, but seating is limited.