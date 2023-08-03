Costa Rica Invites Cyclists to Race Between Volcanoes

Adventure seekers and cycling enthusiasts are invited to participate in a thrilling mountain bike race between volcanoes on August 20th, 2023. The event celebrates the 68th anniversary of Irazú and Turrialba National Parks.

The inaugural Recreational Mountain Biking (MTB) Race Between Volcanoes involves a 32-kilometer route starting at Irazú Volcano National Park, passing through Turrialba Volcano National Park, and finishing in Santa Cruz de Turrialba.

Riders will be rewarded with spectacular views, as Irazú Volcano’s gates open at 5:30 AM to allow participants to witness a sunrise from its peak. Registrations are open until August 5th, with entry fees of 15,000 colones ($27.54) without a jersey or 20,000 colones ($36.72) with one.

The registration package includes route assistance, insurance, lunch, photos, raffle entries, and complimentary Irazú Volcano National Park entry.

Reina Sánchez Solano, Irazú Administrator, said the event offers more than just a new tourist attraction. It also stimulates local economies through tourism and celebrates Protected Wild Areas.

“With this activity, we not only offer new attractions but also benefit nearby communities, stimulate their economies with visitor spending, and celebrate the 68th anniversary of these parks,” Sánchez explained.

As the race promotes responsible tourism, participants are advised to follow park recommendations, wear suitable clothing, stay on marked paths, and manage waste properly.

SINAC promises the race will be an unforgettable experience showcasing Costa Rica’s natural wonders. It provides a unique way to honor the preservation of these treasured parks while generating economic opportunities for neighboring communities.

Whether a devoted cyclist or outdoor enthusiast, this event allows participants to test their endurance against a backdrop of striking vistas between volcanoes. It exemplifies Costa Rica’s commitment to adventure tourism, conservation, and sustainable development.