Reel in Fun and Conservation at the 2023 Presidential Fishing Rodeo

The 2023 Presidential Flamingo Fishing Rodeo is finally here! This wonderful event, hosted by the Presidential Challenge Charitable Foundation, will be held at Flamingo Beach from July 28-30.

This event is a must for those who love fishing, the ocean, and would like to spend a fun weekend at one of Costa Rica’s most beautiful beaches.

The tournament’s mission is to publicize Flamingo as the fishing destination that it used to be by helping charter captains book clients to fish this event, help marine conservation, and the organization Abriendo Mentes.

Flamingo: the ideal spot

Flamingo Beach is located in Guanacaste, specifically on the northern Pacific coast. It’s one of sportfishing’s most legendary destinations, as it’s home to all three species of marlin (blue, black, and striped), as well as sailfish, tuna, wahoo, mahi-mahi (dorado, as Ticos like to call it), roosterfish, jacks, grouper, and snapper.

With its recently inaugurated marina and amenities, crystal-clear water, and beautiful natural surroundings, Flamingo Beach promises endless fun and fishing adventures.

The event

The 2023 Presidential Flamingo Fishing Rodeo Presented by Marina Flamingo is organized by the Presidential Challenge Charitable Foundation, and this year it is scheduled for July 28-30, 2023.

For the Flamingo Casino Offshore division, the entry fee is $600.00 per team. All billfish, dorado, tuna, wahoo species are eligible for prizes.

Those who wish to participate in the Marine Supply Inshore Division will pay an entry fee of $200.00 per team of 4 and $250.00 for a team of 6 anglers. Dorado, tuna, wahoo, snapper, and roosterfish are eligible for prizes.

The Juniors Funfish Division may enter a billfish, which will count toward junior angler prizes only.

It’s important to note that release verification will be done with a cell phone video. The video must be without interruption, showing the angler hooked up and fighting the fish, the release, and the fish swimming away.

Trophies will be awarded for the Top Offshore Boat, Top Inshore Boat, Heaviest Fish of Each Species, Top Family, Top Male Angler, Top Female Angler, and Top Three Junior Girls and Boys.

The fishing tournament will kick off on July 28 with the final registration & team check-in from 3-5 pm at the Marina Flamingo. It will be followed by the Welcome Cocktail Party at the Grand Lobby from 6-8 pm. Meanwhile, the rules meeting will take place at 7 pm at the Marina Flamingo, where there will be complimentary snacks, a cash bar, live music, and dancing.

On the 29th and 30th, the fishing will begin. The weigh station and scorecard collection will be available at the Dockside Marina Flamingo.

Finally, on July 30, the awards party and conservation auction to benefit Costa Rica’s conservation and Abriendo Mentes organization will be hosted by Hemingway’s at the Sailing Club.

“Abriendo Mentes is a nonprofit organization that aids people in that part of Costa Rica to have access to enhanced education and employment opportunities,” the event organizers pointed out.

The Presidential Challenge Charitable Foundation, Inc.

The Presidential Challenge Charitable Foundation, Inc. is an independent, non-profit corporation. It is permanently dedicated and organized exclusively for educational, scientific, and charitable purposes.

All events produced by this company have two goals: promoting sportfishing-related tourism and raising money for charitable organizations that specialize in protecting gamefish.

This is the perfect opportunity to enjoy one of Costa Rica’s most beautiful beaches while having a blast, winning prizes, and collaborating with conservation and social inclusion programs.

For further information on the tournament or related inquiries, visit https://preschallenge.com/tournaments/presidential-flamingo-fishing-rodeo/ or email Info@Preschallenge.com.