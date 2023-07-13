Saving Howler Monkeys: Tree Planting Initiative Prevents Electrocution

Two organizations in Costa Rica are working to prevent the electrocution of howler monkeys and other animals by planting trees at wildlife crossings.

SalveMonos Association and The Clean Wave Foundation have been working in the province of Guanacaste, where they have planted trees in Tamarindo Beach that will serve as wildlife crossings for howler monkeys and other fauna that lives in the area.

The organizations began their project in 2021, after an investigation by SalveMonos found that between 2021 and 2022, 142 and 154 howler monkeys were electrocuted in and around the Tamarindo area.

Researcher Inés Azofeifa explained that the team of specialists monitored the monkeys for 3 months and their relationship with wildlife crossings, accident hotspots, infrastructure (buildings, streets, wiring, etc.), and forest coverage (public and private).

“This first stage helped us to identify which groups and areas had to be prioritized for the project. We chose Playa Langosta and Estero de Tamarindo, which is where the animals are moved using the wiring where most cases of electrocutions are reported,” said Azofeifa.

During the second stage, the information gathered was used to define the places where wildlife crossings would be connected to places with forest coverage.

“We recently finished the third stage where we were able to plant twenty trees in one of the avenues that were connected to wildlife crossings to strengthen the coverage,” mentioned Simona Daniele, Founder of SalveMonos Costa Rica.

She also commented that olive, avocado, water apple, Brazil, and yellow bark trees were among the species planted.

“This last phase was carried out in alliance with the Reserva Conchal Nursery, who provided the trees, equipment, and a group of students from MacGill University in Canada,” Daniele noted.

Howler monkeys can be found in the southeast of Mexico, Central America, and South America. According to the International Union for Conservation of Nature and the laws of Costa Rica, it is in danger of extinction.

The project by SalveMonos and The Clean Wave Foundation is a significant step in the effort to protect howler monkeys and other animals from electrocution. The planting of trees will provide the animals with safe pathways to move between different areas, and it will also help to restore the forest cover that has been lost in the region.

The organizations are hopeful that their project will be a success, and that it will help to prevent the further decline of howler monkeys in Costa Rica.