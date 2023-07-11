Lionel Messi arrives in Miami to finalize MLS deal

Argentine superstar Lionel Messi arrived in Miami on Tuesday to finalize his signing with Inter Miami of Major League Soccer.

Messi, who is widely considered to be one of the greatest soccer players of all time, announced his intention to join Inter Miami on June 7. The deal is expected to be worth around $60 million per year for the next two and a half seasons.

Messi’s arrival in Miami has generated enormous excitement among fans of the MLS. The team’s stadium, located in Fort Lauderdale, is already sold out for Messi’s official debut, which is scheduled for July 21.

The 36-year-old Messi has spent the past month in Argentina, participating in tributes to Maxi Rodríguez and Juan Román Riquelme. He also spent a few days on vacation with his family in the Bahamas.

Messi’s signing with Inter Miami is a major coup for the MLS. The league has been trying to attract top European talent for years, and Messi’s arrival is a huge step in that direction.

The MLS is also hoping that Messi’s arrival will help to boost the league’s international profile. The United States will co-host the 2026 World Cup, and the MLS is hoping that Messi’s presence will help to attract more fans from around the world.

In addition to his salary, Inter Miami has also offered Messi the option to acquire a stake in the franchise after his retirement. This is similar to the agreement that the Los Angeles Galaxy reached with David Beckham in 2007.

Beckham’s arrival in the United States was a major boost for the MLS, and Inter Miami is hoping that Messi’s arrival will have a similar effect.

In addition to Messi, Inter Miami has also signed veteran Spanish midfielder Sergio Busquets and is negotiating for the acquisition of left-back Jordi Alba. Both players are former teammates of Messi at Barcelona.

Inter Miami is currently in last place in the Eastern Conference of the MLS. However, the team is hoping that Messi’s arrival will help them to turn their season around.

With Messi on board, Inter Miami is now a legitimate contender for the MLS Cup. The team will be hoping to make a deep run in the playoffs and challenge for the title.

Messi’s arrival in Miami is a major moment for the MLS. The league is now one step closer to becoming a truly global league, and Messi’s presence will help to attract more fans from around the world.

The impact of Messi’s arrival on the MLS

The arrival of Lionel Messi in the MLS is a major coup for the league. Messi is one of the most popular athletes in the world, and his signing will help to raise the profile of the MLS both domestically and internationally.

Messi’s arrival is also likely to have a positive impact on the league’s finances. The MLS is already a profitable league, but Messi’s signing is likely to generate even more revenue for the league.

In addition to the financial benefits, Messi’s arrival is also likely to improve the quality of play in the MLS. Messi is one of the best players in the world, and his presence will help to raise the level of competition in the league.

Overall, the arrival of Lionel Messi in the MLS is a major positive for the league. Messi’s signing is likely to raise the profile of the MLS, generate more revenue for the league, and improve the quality of play in the league.

The future of the MLS

The arrival of Lionel Messi in the MLS is a sign that the league is on the rise. The MLS is now a legitimate destination for top European talent, and Messi’s signing is likely to attract even more top players to the league in the future.

The MLS is also benefiting from the growing popularity of soccer in the United States. Soccer is now the most popular sport among children in the United States, and the MLS is well-positioned to capitalize on this growth.

In the coming years, the MLS is likely to continue to grow and become a more competitive league. The arrival of Lionel Messi is a major step in the right direction for the MLS, and the league is now well-positioned to become a major force in world soccer.