Costa Rica’s Cultural Art City Tour: “Vacations in Chepe”

The Art City Tour is back with “Vacations in Chepe”: the perfect opportunity to enjoy art and urban culture through various artistic manifestations, which will take over the center of the capital city for one night.

It will take place on July 13 at 5:00 pm, and each participant will be able to choose between the different routes to move around and enjoy the itinerary.

“Vacations in Chepe” will feature lectures, fixed and temporary exhibits, presentations, a fair, a workshop, a documentary, and a special area that will showcase the cultural and urban work of national and international artists.

The organizers scheduled three bus routes: Davivienda, Norte, and Escalante routes, and a walking route from the Jade Museum.

“A visit to San José’s Central Park was a good vacation plan in 1922. One hundred and one years later, we wonder what the must-see spaces are to visit in San José, what stories they have to tell us. From GAM Cultural, we invite the public to this wonderful vacation plan where culture is the protagonist,” said Henry Bastos, director of GAM Cultural and Art City Tour.

This edition features great activities such as the “Museum of Memory,” sponsored by AGECO. It is hosted by the National Museum of Costa Rica and invites the public to extol the memory and the words of the elderly, who have been protagonists of important events of the last 60 years in our country.

The “French Market” will be open at the Alliance Française, where cheeses, wines, and jams will be sold.

Also, the Museum of Contemporary Art and Design (MADC) holds the exhibition “Peru, New Iconographies,” which features the work of more than 50 designers from Peru.

In addition, the documentary “Victoriosa” by Ángel Lara V will be screened at the Museum Rafael Ángel Calderón Guardia.

“The Art City Tour program is committed to public-private partnerships as a sustainable model to create new cultural experiences. On this occasion, together with Davivienda, we were able to continue with this in-person experience that the public loves dearly,” explained Bastos.

All events are free. However, those who wish to participate must register at: https://artcitytour.gamcultural.com/04-2023-temporada-2/