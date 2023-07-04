Facebook’s Meta Launches Threads: A New Competitor for Twitter

Facebook’s parent company, Meta, is about to launch a new application called Threads to compete with Twitter. Threads was already available on Monday in the mobile app stores for iPhone and Android operating systems for pre-purchase before its official launch.

“Threads is where communities come together to discuss everything, from today’s concerns to tomorrow’s trends,” states the application description in these stores.

The release of this application coincides with a period of uncertainty for Twitter since Elon Musk’s acquisition in October, which led to company restructuring, massive layoffs, and the implementation of paid features on the platform.

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, announced in mid-March that they were working on a new social network that positioned them as a potential competitor to Twitter.

Threads will allow users to “connect directly with their favorite creators and others who love the same things or build a loyal following to share their ideas, opinions, and creativity with the world,” according to the description in the mobile store.

“We are considering an independent and decentralized social network for sharing real-time written messages,” the group said in a statement.

Just last week, Elon Musk caused discontent among Twitter users by announcing that the platform would limit the number of messages one could read per day. The limit for the majority of non-subscription-paying users was set at 1,000 tweets per day.

The alleged goal of this measure is to prevent third-party companies, particularly developers of artificial intelligence models, from using the data shared on the platform.