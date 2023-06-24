Lost Hopes and Shattered Lives: Apathy Prevails in Guatemala’s Election

In the run-up to Guatemala’s presidential election, the prevailing sentiment among many citizens, like builder Manuel Rojche and widow Rosa Choc, is one of indifference and apathy. Their lives have been shattered by the loss of loved ones who embarked on treacherous migrant journeys towards the elusive American dream, only to meet tragic ends. Manuel’s son Francisco, just 21 years old, perished in a devastating fire at a Mexican detention center, along with 39 others.

Rosa’s husband Miguel suffered the same fate. These heart-wrenching stories reflect the desperation that drives hundreds of thousands of Guatemalans to risk everything in search of better opportunities abroad. As poverty and violence continue to afflict the country, the upcoming election seems inconsequential in the face of overwhelming tragedy and despair.

“My family was complete… now it is destroyed, everything is destroyed,” Manuel Rojche lamented, tears streaming down his face, as he spoke from his home in Las Siete Vueltas, a village in Chicacao. The loss of Francisco, the second of Manuel’s five children, has left him disengaged from the political campaign.

Necessity compelled Francisco to undertake the perilous journey, driven by the desire to provide for his family. In the humble living room, a small altar with candles, flowers, and photographs of Francisco stands as a painful reminder of the void left behind. Manuel fears that his other children may be tempted to follow in their brother’s footsteps, perpetuating a cycle of risk and uncertainty.

Rosa Choc shares a similar fate. The absence of her husband Miguel, who perished alongside Francisco, has left her vulnerable and desperate. Without his support, Rosa struggles to provide for her five children and widowed mother.

The harsh reality of Guatemala’s poverty, with official data indicating that 10 million out of 17.6 million people live in impoverished conditions, continues to drive thousands to undertake the dangerous journey northward. Some manage to settle in the United States, either legally or illegally, while the majority face capture and deportation. Tragically, many lose their lives in the process, becoming victims of a system that fails to protect them.

Manuel himself attempted the journey in 2018 but was ultimately deported. Today, he earns a meager income building houses for others, while Rosa remains unemployed, relying on handouts to sustain her family. Both families bear the burden of debt incurred to finance their loved ones’ pursuit of a better life, debts that now weigh heavily upon them.

Their pleas for assistance fall on deaf ears, as they express their frustrations with the lack of support from the governments of Mexico and Guatemala. Security camera footage of the migrant detention center fire revealed a shocking disregard for human life, as neither immigration nor security personnel made any effort to evacuate the trapped migrants.

Against this backdrop of tragedy and despair, it is unsurprising that the upcoming election fails to capture the attention and interest of those who have experienced the harsh realities of migration. Even among the 379 Guatemalans recently deported from the United States, there is little enthusiasm for the political process.

More than 21,000 Guatemalans have been expelled from the United States this year alone, adding to the sense of disillusionment and despair. The pursuit of the American dream has been replaced by a somber realization of the suffering and risks involved. The returnees, like Jose Raymundo and Glendy Escalon, disembark from chartered flights with mixed emotions, grateful to be back but saddened by their failed attempts to find a better life abroad.

As Guatemala prepares to cast its votes, it does so amidst a landscape defined by tragedy, desperation, and apathy. Twenty-two candidates are vying for the presidency, including a dictator’s daughter, a former first lady, and a UN diplomat. However, these names and their promises seem distant and detached from the reality faced by Manuel, Rosa, and countless.

Their primary concern is survival, the provision for their families, and the hope for a better future within their homeland. The next president must confront the systemic issues that drive migration, alleviate poverty, and address the concerns of those who have been left behind. Only then can Guatemala chart a path toward a brighter and more inclusive future, where the lives and aspirations of its citizens are not overshadowed by tragedy and despair.