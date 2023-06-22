Shakira Enjoying a Low-Key Vacation in Costa Rica

Pop superstar Shakira is currently enjoying a low-key vacation in Costa Rica, according to multiple reports. The Colombian singer was spotted at a hotel in Escazú, a suburb of San José, on Monday night.

Sussy Solano, a woman who was dining at the hotel with her family, told Teletica.com that she saw Shakira and her two children, Milan and Sasha, having dinner. Solano said that Shakira was very kind and posed for a picture with her daughter.

“We were very excited and were looking for her,” Solano said. “My daughter approached the table where they were, and Shakira was very kind; she put her on her lap and asked the youngest son if he could take their picture. She was extremely nice.”

Costa Rican journalist Glenda Umaña also posted a video on her Instagram mentioning that she saw Shakira at a hotel.

“Guys, my heart is pounding,” Umaña said in the video. “You don’t know what just happened. We are in Costa Rica at the hotel; I will not say which. We just saw Shakira with her children; she is here in Costa Rica! I chased her, but she was gone.”

It is unclear how long Shakira will be staying in Costa Rica. However, the country is a popular destination for celebrities, thanks to its beautiful beaches, lush rainforests, and friendly people.

Shakira is currently on a break from her music career. She announced in 2022 that she would be taking a hiatus to focus on her family. However, she has not ruled out the possibility of releasing new music in the future.

In the meantime, Shakira is enjoying her time in Costa Rica with her children. No doubt, Shakira’s fans in Costa Rica are excited to see her in person. And who knows, she may even surprise them with a performance or two during her stay.