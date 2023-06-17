Planning Made Easy: Online Reservations for Tenorio Volcano National Park

Starting from August 1st, visitors to Tenorio Volcano National Park in Costa Rica will no longer be able to purchase tickets at the park entrance. The National System of Conservation Areas (SINAC) has implemented an Online Purchase and Reservation System (SICORE) for the park, allowing tourists to conveniently buy their entrance tickets from the comfort of their homes.

This innovative system aims to enhance the overall visitor experience by facilitating better planning, eliminating queues, and enabling tourists to fully enjoy the park’s breathtaking beauty.

SINAC is diligently working to implement this online platform in all national parks and protected wildlife areas that receive travelers. By doing so, they aim to improve the overall experience for visitors and ensure a smoother process for accessing these natural wonders.

When visiting Tenorio Volcano National Park, tourists can choose from six different time frames to enter the park, ranging from 8:00 to 8:40 a.m. to 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. By purchasing tickets in advance, visitors secure their right to enter the park at their selected date and time.

Each person is allowed to purchase a maximum of ten tickets, priced at $13.56 for adults and $5.65 for children. Prior to making a purchase, users must create an account and accept the terms and conditions. Travel agencies have the option to purchase 20 tickets at once.

Tenorio Volcano National Park will be the ninth Protected Wildlife Area to be included in the SICORE system, joining other prominent locations such as Irazú and Poás Volcanoes, Tortuguero, Chirripó, Tapantí, Manuel Antonio, San Lucas Island, and Braulio Carrillo (Barva sector).

Rafael Gutiérrez, a representative of SINAC, highlighted the significance of integrating Tenorio Volcano National Park into SICORE. The implementation of this online system will allow park officials to work more efficiently and utilize technology to provide a better service to tourists, ensuring they can fully enjoy the park and its attractions.

Situated in the Volcanic Mountain Range of Guanacaste, Tenorio Volcano National Park boasts a rainforest that shelters a diverse array of plant and animal species. One of the park’s main highlights is the Celeste River, known for its crystalline turquoise waters, which meanders through the lush forest, offering visitors an awe-inspiring landscape that is truly worth exploring.

With the new online ticketing system in place, visitors can now plan their visit to Tenorio Volcano National Park with ease, ensuring a seamless experience and the opportunity to immerse themselves in the park’s natural wonders without any hassle.