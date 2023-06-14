Controversial Verdict: Guatemalan Journalist Faces Prison

In a widely criticized trial, the founder of Guatemalan newspaper El Periodico, Jose Ruben Zamora Marroquin, has been sentenced to six years in prison on money-laundering charges. The closure of El Periodico, after almost 30 years of operation, came shortly before this sentencing.

The judge, Otto Valvert, delivered the sentence, which cannot be commuted. While prosecutors sought a jail term of 40 years, media organizations have decried the trial as an assault on freedom of expression, amidst an overall crackdown on government critics across various domains.

Jose Ruben Zamora Marroquin, aged 66, has already spent ten months in custody awaiting trial, prompting concerns about the infringement of freedom of expression. The charges against him include money laundering, blackmail, and influence peddling. Zamora denies these allegations and, upon arriving at court for the sentencing, labeled President Alejandro Giammattei’s government as “a dictatorship.”

According to the prosecution, Zamora allegedly extorted money from business leaders, promising not to publish damaging information about them. Zamora, however, contends that the money mentioned in the charges was derived from the sale of an artwork meant to financially support El Periodico, which faced financial difficulties due to his arrest.

Zamora, acclaimed for his newspaper’s investigative journalism and recipient of international awards, accuses President Giammattei and Attorney General Consuelo Porras of attempting to silence him for exposing government corruption. The case against Zamora and the closure of El Periodico have fueled concerns about the erosion of press freedom in Guatemala and the broader stifling of dissenting voices in the country.

Press freedom organizations and human rights advocates have voiced their condemnation of the trial and the subsequent sentencing, viewing it as a troubling sign of a deteriorating media landscape and an encroachment on freedom of speech. The conviction of Zamora has raised alarm bells about the shrinking space for independent journalism and dissenting viewpoints in Guatemala.

As the country faces mounting challenges in upholding democratic values and human rights, the plight of journalists like Zamora serves as a reminder of the vital role that a free press plays in holding power to account and safeguarding democratic principles.