Poás Volcano National Park Reopens with New Infrastructure

The Poás Volcano National Park in Costa Rica has reopened after a major renovation of its tourist infrastructure. The park, which is one of the most popular tourist destinations in Costa Rica, was closed for several months while the work was being carried out.

The renovation included the installation of new safety screens on the Laguna Botos trail, the restoration of railings at the crater overlook area, and the renovation of the Visitor Center Museum. The work was funded by a $64,000 grant from an international donor, as well as contributions from the ProParques Association and the National Museum of Costa Rica.

In addition to the physical improvements, the park has also implemented a new environmental education program. The program includes guided tours, interactive exhibits, and educational materials. The goal of the program is to help visitors learn about the park’s natural history and the importance of conservation.

The reopening of the Poás Volcano National Park is a welcome development for both tourists and locals. The park is a popular spot for hiking, birdwatching, and volcano viewing. The new infrastructure and environmental education program will make the park even more enjoyable for visitors.

Here are some tips for planning your visit to Poás Volcano National Park:

Buy your tickets in advance. Tickets are only available online at www.sinac.go.cr.

Arrive early. The park can get crowded, especially on weekends.

Wear comfortable shoes. There are a lot of trails to hike, and some of them can be steep.

Bring sunscreen and a hat. The weather at the top of the volcano can be hot and sunny.

Be respectful of the environment. The park is home to a variety of plants and animals, so please don’t litter or disturb the wildlife.

Poás Volcano National Park is a beautiful and fascinating place to visit. With its new infrastructure and environmental education program, the park is now more enjoyable than ever before.