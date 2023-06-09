Costa Rica’s Desvío Tiribí Collection: A Clean Sweep for Rivers and Oceans

The Costa Rican Institute of Aqueducts and Sewerage (AyA) achieved a significant milestone in environmental conservation with the inauguration of the Desvío Tiribí collection. This project, presented on World Oceans Day, represents a crucial step towards addressing river pollution and safeguarding the ocean. President Rodrigo Chaves emphasized the positive impact of the initiative on both the environment and the well-being of over 575,000 inhabitants in southern San José.

The newly inaugurated Desvío Tiribí collection stands as a groundbreaking solution to the ongoing river pollution in Costa Rica. By effectively eliminating the discharge of 12 million liters of wastewater daily into the Tiribí River, this project serves as a significant stride towards environmental cleanup. President Rodrigo Chaves acknowledged the enduring commitment of AyA to enhancing water management and access in the San José Metropolitan Area, an endeavor that has faced challenges over the years.

Alejandro Guillén, the executive president of AyA, highlighted the institution’s accelerated efforts to bridge the gap in wastewater treatment within the country. The importance of this project was further accentuated by its inauguration on World Oceans Day, signifying the interconnectedness between river health and the well-being of marine ecosystems.

The Desvío Tiribí collection is a vital component of the San José Metropolitan Area Environmental Improvement Project and was made possible by a $24 million grant from the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB). By utilizing micro tunneling technology for 90% of the construction, the project minimized disruptions to the road infrastructure. The collector comprises 6.8 kilometers of sanitary piping, effectively channeling wastewater to the Los Tajos treatment plant in La Uruca.

The IDB representative in Costa Rica, Francisco Javier Urra, expressed pride in supporting the country through strategic investments that improve quality of life and reduce river pollution. He commended the project’s exemplary execution, utilizing cutting-edge technology and innovative management schemes, resulting in timely completion, cost control, and the dissemination of valuable knowledge and practices that raise the standard.

Costa Rica has long grappled with the detrimental effects of river pollution. However, the inauguration of the Desvío Tiribí collection signifies a definitive step in the right direction. Not only does it commence the much-needed cleanup of rivers, but it also safeguards the ocean ecosystem, which is intrinsically linked to river health.

The Desvío Tiribí collector represents a significant achievement for Costa Rica in its pursuit of environmental conservation. By eliminating the discharge of vast amounts of wastewater into the Tiribí River, this project protects both the river ecosystem and the interconnected ocean. It serves as a shining example of how technology, innovation, and collaboration can address pressing environmental challenges and advance sustainable development goals.