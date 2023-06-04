Costa Rica’s Fight Against Organized Crime: New Law Reforms

President Rodrigo Chaves and Minister of Justice and Peace, Gerald Campos Valverde, recently signed a crucial reform to the Law against Organized Crime in Costa Rica. This significant development aims to enhance the specialized courts investigating criminal gang-related offenses and establish specialized jurisdictions for organized crime cases. In addition to expanding the processing and detention periods, the reform empowers the authorities to take action ex officio, strengthening the nation’s fight against criminal gangs.

Enhancing Judicial Procedures

A key aspect of the reform is the extension of the ordinary and extraordinary processing periods for offenses related to organized crime. Previously, these periods were limited to 12 months, but now both ordinary and extraordinary terms have been extended to 18 months.

This change recognizes the complexities involved in investigating organized crime, which often entails multiple parties, substantial evidence, and technical complexities. Moreover, the reform also extends the timeframes for drafting sentences, filing appeals, and other procedural matters, ensuring that justice is served efficiently and effectively.

The Impact on the Fight Against Organized Crime

The significance of these reforms cannot be understated in the ongoing battle against criminal gangs. Attorney General Carlo Diaz emphasizes that the extended processing periods allow for more comprehensive investigations and enable prosecutors and defense attorneys to thoroughly examine the evidence and present their cases.

The enhanced legal framework ensures that the specialized courts can handle the intricacies and challenges associated with organized crime cases. This is a crucial step forward in Costa Rica’s commitment to combating the rising crime wave, with a record 350 homicides reported thus far in 2023.

A United Effort for a Safer Society

President Chaves hailed the approval of this reform as a milestone in the country’s fight against organized crime. He emphasized the importance of collective determination and unity in achieving societal objectives. Rodrigo Arias, President of the Legislative Assembly, echoed this sentiment, underscoring the significance of unity in addressing the challenges posed by criminal activities.

The President of the Supreme Court of Justice, Orlando Aguirre, expressed his satisfaction with the approval of the proposal, emphasizing the shared goal of strengthening justice and democracy. This united effort across various branches of government will foster a safer and more secure Costa Rican society.

The recent reforms to Costa Rica’s Law against Organized Crime mark a significant step forward in the nation’s fight against criminal gangs. By strengthening specialized courts, extending processing periods, and enabling ex officio actions, the legal framework has been enhanced to effectively address the complexities of organized crime cases. This united effort showcases Costa Rica’s commitment to justice, security, and the well-being of its citizens.