Trans women, politicians, and feminists, the most attacked on Costa Rican social networks

A recent study conducted by the United Nations (UN) sheds light on the distressing reality faced by trans women, women in politics, and feminists in Costa Rica.

The study reveals that these groups are disproportionately targeted with violence and attacks on social media platforms. Despite the growing awareness of the importance of defending women’s rights, the report highlights the persistence of these attacks, primarily perpetrated by men. In this blog post, we will delve into the findings of the study and discuss the urgent need to address this issue.

Unveiling the Study’s Findings:

The UN, in collaboration with various institutions and consulting firms in Costa Rica, released a comprehensive study titled “Rights, Equality, and Perceptions of Women on Social Media in Costa Rica 2023.” This study meticulously analyzed 707,000 messages from public profiles on Facebook and Twitter between March 2022 and March 2023.

The report uncovers a disconcerting trend: a significant number of individuals, predominantly men, feel entitled to pass judgment and either approve or disapprove of women’s physical appearance, clothing, expressions, and behaviors.

Alarming Realities and Call for Action

The study’s findings underscore the urgency to reverse these harmful trends and ensure the protection and safety of women, both in physical and digital realms. Costa Rica recorded 48 violent deaths of women in 2022, with only 19 classified as femicides according to the Judicial Branch’s data. These numbers illustrate the gravity of the situation and emphasize the need for immediate action.

UN Resident Coordinator’s Call

During the report’s presentation, UN Resident Coordinator in Costa Rica, Allegra Baiocchi, emphasized the importance of collective efforts in combating violence and attacks against women on digital platforms. Baiocchi called on the media, institutions, social media companies, legislators, and civil society to unite against patriarchal and sexist views that perpetuate this cycle of violence. She urged for measures that go beyond raising awareness and prioritize concrete actions to protect women’s rights.

Bottom Line

The study conducted by the UN sheds light on the distressing reality faced by trans women, women in politics, and feminists in Costa Rica, who are disproportionately targeted with violence and attacks on social media. To address this issue effectively, it is crucial for all stakeholders to work together and take concrete steps to ensure the protection and safety of women.

By challenging patriarchal and sexist views, we can create an inclusive digital sphere where women can express themselves freely and without fear. It is only through collective efforts that we can create lasting change and strive towards a more equal and just society for all.