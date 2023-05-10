Twitter to Introduce Audio and Video Chats, Says Elon Musk

Exciting news for Twitter users! Elon Musk, the owner of Twitter, took to the platform on Tuesday to unveil a forthcoming feature that will revolutionize social communication. In a tweet, Musk announced that audio and video calls will soon be available on Twitter, allowing users to connect with others worldwide without the need to disclose their phone numbers. This development could potentially rival other messaging services such as Messenger, Signal, Telegram, and even the once-dominant WhatsApp.

Enhanced Communication

With the addition of audio and video chats, Twitter aims to provide a comprehensive communication experience within its platform. Users will have the convenience of engaging in real-time conversations without having to rely on external applications or share personal contact details. Musk’s vision is to create a seamless, all-in-one social experience that combines messaging, payments, and more.

Privacy and Security

Recognizing the importance of privacy, Musk also emphasized Twitter’s commitment to protecting user data. Starting Wednesday, the platform will begin encrypting direct messages, ensuring that personal conversations remain confidential. This move underscores Twitter’s dedication to providing a secure environment for its users, further enhancing the overall experience.

Disrupting the Status Quo

Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter for a staggering $44 billion last year marked the beginning of a wave of transformative changes on the platform. Musk’s implementation of various updates and features has been met with mixed reactions from users, often sparking intense discussions. Nevertheless, these changes have showcased Musk’s ambition to reshape the social media landscape and introduce innovative functionalities.

The “X” App Partnership

Not content with revolutionizing Twitter alone, Musk has expressed his plans to develop a multi-purpose “X” app. This ambitious project aims to integrate messaging, payments, and other features into a unified platform. By aligning Twitter with the “X” app partnership, Musk is leveraging the platform’s vast user base and influence while rebranding it under the broader vision of the partnership.

Elon Musk’s announcement of audio and video calls on Twitter ushers in a new era of social communication on the platform. By offering a comprehensive messaging experience within Twitter, users can connect with others globally, preserving their privacy and security. With Musk’s track record of transformative changes, it is clear that Twitter is poised to become a formidable player in the messaging arena. As we eagerly await the rollout of these exciting features, we can anticipate an even more engaging and interconnected Twitter experience for all users.