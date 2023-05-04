Comic Con Costa Rica 2023: Central America’s Largest Pop Culture Event

The second edition of Comic Con Costa Rica (C2CR) starts tomorrow, and fans of pop culture won’t want to miss it. Taking place on May 5, 6, and 7, 2023, at the Costa Rica Convention Center, C2CR is one of the largest pop culture events in the region. The event is all about bringing together fans of comics, cosplay, series, movies, games, books, and more.

Last year, I had the opportunity to attend Comic Con Costa Rica when masking regulations were still in effect. However, this year’s event promises to be even more exciting, as fans can enjoy the experience more freely. Fans really make this event come to life, and many attend dressed up in their favorite cosplay costumes.

One of the most exciting aspects of C2CR is the guest celebrities who attend the event. This year, fans can expect to see Amy Allen of Star Wars and Lou Ferrigno, who played the Incredible Hulk in the iconic 1970s TV show. C2CR recently announced that actress Grace Currey will also be attending. Currey played Mary Bromfield/Mary Marvel in Shazam! Fury for the Gods, which will air on HBO Max starting May 23.

On May 5, C2CR will kick things off with a show called “Journey to the Quantum Universe.” Costa Rican magician Diego Vargas will join the physicist Javier Santaolalla to combine magic and science, promising an exciting and unique experience for attendees.

The cost of tickets for C2CR is reasonable, with tickets priced at 17,000 colones per person for one day and 24,000 colones for two days. There is also a one-day package for four friends at 51,000 colones or four friends attending two days for 72,000 colones.

Tickets can be purchased on the website www.eticket.cr or on the website www.comicconcostarica.com. Attendees should note that tickets are expected to sell out quickly, so they should act fast to secure their spot at the event.

Comic Con Costa Rica is an event that no pop culture fan should miss. With exciting guests, events, and panels, attendees are sure to have a great time. The event’s affordable pricing and the opportunity to dress up in cosplay make it an even more special experience. If you’re a fan of pop culture, don’t hesitate to get your tickets and join the fun at C2CR!