Alajuelense wins in Costa Rica, Águila holds firm in El Salvador

The Costa Rican soccer team Alajuelense thrashed Puntarenas 4-0 to consolidate second place in the Costa Rican soccer tournament, which Saprissa leads, while Águila defeated 11 Deportivo 1-0 to remain in the lead in El Salvador.

Alajuelense reached 41 points, six behind Saprissa, which on Saturday drew 0-0 with Sporting, fourth with 34 points, while Cartaginés, third with 37 points, drew 1-1 with Grecia on Sunday.

In El Salvador, Águila continued to hold firm with a narrow win over 11 Deportivo to reach 43 points, ready for the next stage of the tournament and 10 points behind Alianza, in second place, which completes the round in midweek.

Meanwhile, in Guatemala, Comunicaciones defeated Xelajú 2-1 to overtake Xelajú as the tournament leader on Saturday and surpass it by one point in the table. Municipal added 40 points with a 4-0 win over Antigua to take second place on goal difference.

In Honduras, Olimpia thrashed Victoria 6-0 on Saturday to confirm its place at the top of the tournament with a direct berth to the semifinal stage, as did Olancho, second in the table, which drew goalless with Real España.

The remaining places in the semifinals will come from the round-robin clashes between Real España and Universidad Pedagógica in one leg and Marathón and Motagua in the other.

Meanwhile, in Panama, the leaders of groups A and B, Sporting and Club Atlético Independiente (CAI) lost 1-0 to Plaza Amador and Universitario, respectively.

Both leaders were qualified for the semifinals, pending the definition of two remaining places in clashes between Plaza Amador and Universitario, on the one hand, and Herrera and Tauro on the other.