Director of Public Defense in Costa Rica appointed as General Coordinator of Inter-American Association of Public Defenders

Juan Carlos Pérez Murillo, the Director of Public Defense in Costa Rica, was elected as the General Coordinator of the Inter-American Association of Public Defenders (AIDEF) in October 2022. This appointment is a recognition of the institution’s service to Costa Rican society for over 50 years.

AIDEF is an association of public defender’s offices that aims to defend human rights, promote a system of inter-institutional coordination and cooperation between public defender’s offices and associations, strengthen the independence and autonomy of public defender’s offices, and ensure the right to defense for people.

At the Ordinary General Assembly of the Inter-American Association of Public Defender’s Offices, held on October 24, 2022, at the National Public Defender’s Office of Argentina, the new members of the Executive Committee and Board of Directors 2022-2024 were elected. M.Sc. Juan Carlos Pérez Murillo was unanimously elected as the General Coordinator.

For the Public Defense of Costa Rica, this appointment presents a significant opportunity to establish reciprocal cooperation mechanisms and strategic alliances and develop projects throughout Latin America. The institution can now maximize resources and contribute to the construction of Open Public Defenses, applying the principles of transparency, citizen participation, and collaboration.

According to Pérez, public defenders are a crucial component in the search for access to justice. They are called to be human in a society that does not always accept people’s differences and vulnerabilities. The appointment of Pérez is a recognition of the work done by the Public Defense of Costa Rica for more than 50 years, providing a quality public service within reach of the neediest people.

The association includes representatives from various countries in the Americas and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, among others. The appointment of Pérez as the General Coordinator represents a significant responsibility to strengthen the public defender’s offices and associations and promote access to justice in the region.

The Public Defense of Costa Rica has been instrumental in promoting human rights and defending the most vulnerable sectors of society. The appointment of Pérez as the General Coordinator of AIDEF is a recognition of its commitment to justice and equality. It represents a significant challenge for the institution to continue developing innovative strategies to promote access to justice and defend human rights in Latin America and the Caribbean.

