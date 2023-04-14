Embassy of Italy in Costa Rica extends invitation to film festival

The Embassy of Italy in San Jose, Costa Rica, announces the first edition of the Italian Film Festival from April 20 to 23, 2023. This event is intended to be held annually to celebrate contemporary Italian cinema.

The festival, organized in collaboration with Cinecittà International and to be held at the prestigious Cinema Magaly, presents a selection of contemporary Italian films, winners of international awards, that address current issues.

The schedule

Thursday, April 20, 6 pm:

“The Hummingbird” (directed by Francesca Archibugi, 2022) will be presented. It’s the story of the ancestral force of life, of the strenuous struggle everyone goes through to resist what sometimes seems unsustainable. It also, shows the powerful weapons of illusion, happiness, and joy.

Friday, April 21, 6 pm:

“Still Air” (directed by Leonardo Di Costanzo, the year 2021). An old 19th-century prison is being abandoned. Due to bureaucratic problems, transfers are blocked, and a dozen detainees await new destinations. In a hovering atmosphere, the rules of separation are relaxed, and new relationships are formed among the men who remained there.

Saturday, April 22, 6 pm:

“Prima Donna” (directed by Marta Savina, 2022). It tells the story of Lia, a young girl who reacts to the most terrible violence with a rebellion that disarms the social mores of her time. In a world where the law of the strongest dominates, the mafia is ingrained and accepted as a natural part of life, the powerful decide, and the weak execute. Her courage will pave the way for the struggle for women’s rights.

Sunday, April 23, 4 pm:

“Thou Shalt Not Hate” (directed by Mauro Mancini, 2020). The son of a Holocaust survivor, who works in Trieste as a surgeon, begins to doubt his actions when he refuses to help a traffic accident victim after he discovers a tattoo of the Nazi symbol on his chest. But he will feel guilty for abandoning that man, leading him to investigate the neo-Nazi family living in a humble working-class neighborhood.

Sunday, April 23, 6:35 pm:

“The Legionnaire” (directed by Hleb Papou, the year 2021). Daniel is the only policeman of African origin in the Rome Police Mobile Department. He must evict an occupied building in which 150 families live, including his.

Admission is free, and no reservations or tickets are required for the event.