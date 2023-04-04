Destruction of a Natural Heritage Site in Costa Rica Sparks Outrage

The destruction of a wetland in Playa Negra, Limón, Costa Rica has sparked outrage among locals who have been denouncing the invasion and destruction of the area for decades. The wetland was declared a Natural Heritage Site, making it all the more concerning that the destruction is still continuing.

The Talamanca Ecotourism and Conservation Association (ATEC) reported that heavy machinery has intervened in the wetland adjacent to Cahuita National Park with the intention of cutting down the site to construct cabins and hotels. The forest is being cut down, and the land is being cleared, which has caused immense concern among the residents. They fear the environmental impact this could have in the area.

Despite the residents’ notifications to the National System of Conservation Areas (SINAC) and the Environmental Prosecutor’s Office filing a case, the work continues in the southern Caribbean. The community is questioning the Municipality of Talamanca’s actions, which has been accused of issuing land use permits in public forests and protected zones.

The Talamanca Ecotourism and Conservation Association is particularly concerned about the destruction of Punta Uva Beach, located within the Gandoca Manzanillo Wildlife Refuge. They claim that the southern Caribbean is famous for its natural beauty and that it is being seriously affected by the devastating development, which they believe the Municipality of Talamanca is largely responsible for.

This destruction of the wetland is particularly concerning as Costa Rica signed the Paris Convention, where it committed not only to protect but also to recover its wetlands. The destruction of a Natural Heritage Site directly contradicts this commitment. The community believes it is essential to draw attention to the destruction of the wetland to prevent any further damage and ensure that the relevant institutions take action to protect the area.

The destruction of the wetland is not the only incident where the Municipality of Talamanca has been accused of causing environmental damage. In 2019, during Holy Week, the Municipality decided to build a temporary passage along the beach to decongest the bridge at the entrance to Puerto Viejo. This illegal construction involved clear-cutting vegetation, polluting the ballast beach, and making it difficult for leatherback turtles to nest on the beach.

The Municipality of Talamanca’s actions have caused immense concern among residents, who are fighting to protect the area’s natural beauty. They have denounced the destruction of the wetland and other areas to relevant institutions, filed cases with the Environmental Prosecutor’s Office, and drawn attention to the issue in press releases.

The destruction of the wetland and other areas is not only concerning from an environmental perspective but also economically. The southern Caribbean is famous for its natural beauty and attracts many tourists each year. The destruction of these areas could deter tourists, affecting the local economy and causing irreparable damage to the area’s reputation.

It is essential that the relevant institutions take action to protect the wetland and other areas from further destruction. The Municipality of Talamanca must be held accountable for its actions and prevented from issuing land use permits in public forests and protected zones. The community is calling on everyone to take action to protect the area’s natural beauty, which is crucial for the area’s economic, environmental, and cultural sustainability.