Costa Rican Authorities Convene to Tackle Security Concerns

Congressman Rodrigo Arias convened a meeting to seek solutions to combat insecurity and drug trafficking in Costa Rica. It will be held on March 20 and aimed at defining the most important bills that should be discussed to tackle this issue.

Authorities from the Supreme Court of Justice, the Public Prosecutor’s Office, the Judicial Investigation Organism (OIJ), the Ministry of Public Security (MSP), and other experts in the field are invited to the meeting.

Rodrigo Arias also reported that he seeks to promote five urgent reforms that will serve as tools to prosecute and curb crime and involve judicial and police officials.

The President of Congress assured that he is trying to do his job and that the heads of the security forces should indicate the necessary and urgent projects to attack drug trafficking and insecurity.

Meanwhile, the President of Costa Rica, Rodrigo Chaves, called for a meeting with the Congress and the Court of Justice presidents.

“In mid-April, I want to address the Legislative Assembly, and I invited Mr. Orlando Aguirre Gómez, president of the Supreme Court of Justice, and Mr. Rodrigo Arias so that we can present together the reforms that are urgently needed, focused on security, and that we present them as a team without anyone taking the credit,” Chaves said.

The Costa Rican head of state also highlighted some topics that will be deliberated during the reunions.

“We will talk about bearing firearms, extraditions, precautionary measures, pretrial detention, prison benefits, wiretapping, juvenile criminal law, and minimum sentencing parameters for certain crimes,” Chaves explained in a video.

In addition, the President sent a strong message to the members of Congress.

“With all the respect in the world, I tell them that at the end of the day, it will be their decision, following the Political Constitution of the rule of law that we all love, whether or not they will pass these laws and at what speed,” he stated.

Violence and crime are problems that affect the country profoundly and are of great concern to citizens. The latest reports from several institutions warn about the seriousness of the situation and urge authorities to take important measures to recover the peace that has characterized Costa Rica.