Celebrate Holi, The Indian Festival Of Colors, in Costa Rica

Have you ever played with colors and water guns? Have you ever applied colors to other people’s faces? If not, this is your chance to celebrate this fun-filled Indian festival on the lands of Costa Rica!

CRIA (Costa Rica India Association) is organizing an event for the celebration of Holi this coming Saturday. Come and be a part of it!

What is Holi?

Holi is an ancient Hindu tradition that signifies the triumph of good over evil. It also marks the end of winter and the beginning of spring in India. It celebrates the eternal love of Hindu Gods Radha & Krishna.

Holi is a boisterous occasion when people gather to sing, dance, and play. Sweets are exchanged and delicacies are savored. Colored powder, paint, and colored water are smeared on each other!

How will Holi be celebrated at this event?

CRIA invites you to experience the magic of Holi by being a part of the following activities that are planned for the event.

Games for adults & kids

Cricket

Prizes for winners

Food vouchers by Indian Palace Restaurant

Raffle

Indian dance performances

Dance & DJ

Pool for kids

Playing with colors & water guns

Bazaar, including a stall with Indian clothes for sale

Mouth-watering drinks and food from Zaika, an Indian restaurant

Details of the Event

Where: St. Jude School, Pozos, Santa Ana

When: Saturday, March 4

Time: 11 am- 4 pm

Entry:

CRIA Members – 3,000 colones*

Non-CRIA Members – 5,000 colones*

Children under 12 years of age – Free

*A packet of colors and a water bottle is included with the ticket

CRIA Bank Account Details

BAC San Jose

Account Name: COSTA RICA INDIA CULTURAL ASSOCIATION

Colones Bank Account: 10200009273584165

Cedula: 3-002-707856

IBAN: CR75010200009273584165

Sinpe Movil – 87020755

Follow CRIA for more updates on Holi

Sign up for the event!

Hundreds of people have already purchased their tickets for this grand celebration of the festival of colors, Holi! You should too, hurry up!

Hope to see all of you there! Because I am definitely going.

Holi hai! (an Indian saying)