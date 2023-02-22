Costa Rica begins administering the bivalent covid-19 vaccine

“The Costa Rican Social Security Fund started on the bivalent vaccination against #COVID19,” informed the Ministry of Health on social media.

According to Dr. Randal Álvarez Juárez, CCSS medical manager, this is the first batch containing 18,000 doses that will be available throughout the institution’s service network for application.

“We continue to do our best to guarantee the vaccination coverage of the entire population. We call on everyone to take advantage of this great opportunity,” said Álvarez.

As explained by the FDA, “a bivalent COVID-19 vaccine may also be referred to as ‘updated’ COVID-19 vaccine booster dose.”

The vaccines began to be distributed this Monday and will start to be applied between today and Thursday.

Authorities mentioned it’s important to check with the nearest health area about the details of the starting date, as it varies according to the logistics of each health facility.

Those who wish to receive this bivalent booster dose must be over 12 years old, have the complete vaccination scheme (three doses minimum) and have received their last covid-19 vaccine at least two months.

On the other hand, health authorities urge all those who still need to apply their first, second, and third doses to go to the CCSS facilities throughout the country where the vaccines are administered. They also explained that it’s important to complete and reinforce the vacation scheme and confirmed there are still doses available.

The location and schedules of the vaccination centers can be reviewed at: https://www.ccss.sa.cr/web/coronavirus/vacunacion.

“A single booster dose with an updated bivalent COVID-19 vaccine provides broad protection against COVID-19,” determined the FDA.