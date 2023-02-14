Turkey-Syria Earthquake Update: Death Toll Crosses 40,000

More than a week after a massive earthquake shook the people of south-eastern Turkey and parts of Syria, rescuers are still digging in hope of finding more survivors. The 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck in the early hours of Monday, February 6. It was followed by a series of aftershocks, with a 6.7 magnitude aftershock just 11 minutes after the initial incident.

The largest aftershock, which measured 7.5 in magnitude hit after 9 hours. In total, More than 40,000 have been reported killed, while thousands are rendered homeless in freezing temperatures without enough food and water. The survivors are still reeling from the injuries and post-trauma.

James Elder, the spokesman for the UN children’s agency UNICEF, told reporters in GenevaIn Turkey that the total number of children living in the 10 provinces of Turkey hit by the two earthquakes was 4.6 million children. In Syria, 2.5 million children are affected.

The WHO’s (World Health Organization) Turkey Representative Batyr Berdyklychev highlighted the growing problem of a traumatized population and stressed the need for psychological and mental health services in the affected regions.

According to the risk modeling company Verisk, damages from deadly earthquakes in Turkey will probably exceed 20 billion dollars while only a fraction of the damages, likely more than 1 billion dollars, is covered by insurance.

Help is pouring in from all over the world

The Foreign Ministry of Turkey reported that more than 9,200 foreign personnel have been taking part in the search and rescue operations, while 100 countries have offered help so far.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres announced that the UN is launching a $397 million humanitarian appeal for victims of the earthquake in Syria for three months and finalizing a similar appeal for survivors in Turkey.

Emergency contact information of the Embassy of Costa Rica in Turkey

According to the Embassy of Costa Rica in Turkey, 18 Costa Ricans are registered with the consulate. This number may vary depending on new migrations and transfers.

The Consulate made emergency contact information available if a Costa Rican is in the affected areas of Turkey. The phone will be answered by personnel regardless of the time of the day.

The contact information is below:

Phone no. – +90 535 420 2417

Phone no. – +90 538 933 2426

Email ID – concr-tk@rree.go.cr

How can you help?

If you are reading this from Costa Rica and would like to make a humble donation to the Embassy of the Republic of Turkey in Costa Rica, below are the BAC account details as shared by the embassy –

IBAN: CR43010200009491508821

BAC Account: 949150882

Our prayers are with those affected

Tico Times offers deep condolences to the families of those deceived. We sincerely pray for the well-being of those trapped under the wreckage. Wishing you peace, comfort, courage, and lots of love at this time of sorrow.