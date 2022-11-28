Tourism in Costa Rica that Dare not Speak its Name

I was seated in the bar of a downtown San Jose hotel, waiting for friends to arrive.

An attractive young woman took the seat next to me. We exchanged holas. Then

she told me that I reminded of her of that ‘galan’ in Hollywood, ‘’como se llama?”

I looked at myself in the bar mirror—with my recent haircut and beard trim, and

the gray in my beard offset by my still dark head of hair, I ventured: “George

Clooney?”‘’Si, si,” she said. “Yorzh Cloney!” Then she offered to have sex with me

for 100 dollars.

I looked back at the mirror, and I had the amazing realization that I really looked

nothing like that Hollywood galan after all! I declined politely, realizing she had

mistaken me for just another tourist. But the night was young, and she would

likely find her galan soon enough.

I remembered the words of one of the many ‘working girls’ I had met while

running bars in Costa Rica over the years. Her job was risky, she admitted, but as

she casually informed me, sipping her wine, she could make in an hour what I

worked all day to make. And it was true, too true—I wasn’t even offended by her

seeming putdown.

I don’t know how many young women there are in this country who can make in

an hour what I need all day to earn. The mecca for them, and the tourists who

pursue them, is a few square block area of downtown San Jose.

I had walked past probably the most famous place to meet these women hundreds of times over

the years without ever entering. I was married, knew what was inside, and saw no

reason to check it out.

One bleak November Tuesday, I found myself in San Jose in the early afternoon

with a couple of hours to kill. At the time, one of my businesses was baking, and I

had read that this same place made deli sandwiches using real rye and

pumpernickel breads. I went in to check out their bread.

Honestly. I was likely the first man ever to enter this establishment in search of rye flour.

I took a seat inside, and quickly saw that I was being looked at, appraised, by a

couple of dozen attractive young women, scattered throughout the restaurant.

Every time I glanced at one, I got a smile, a kissy face, a come-hither gesture.

My thought was this: Good lord, is this what a woman feels like entering a bar full of

aggressive men? I enjoyed the attention briefly, but quickly buried my face in the

menu.

I ordered a beer, which I drank in about 2 minutes, consulting my

uncharged cell phone the entire time. I paid and left without asking about rye or

pumpernickel.

Though it is not mentioned in any of the better known Costa Rica guide books,

there are still thousands of men who travel to Costa Rica annually to participate in

this type of tourism.

It is an alternate reality where single men can feel like kings,

and married men can leave behind their wives and families for a night or a

fortnight and be told they resemble Yorzh Cloney, manboobs notwithstanding