Celebrate Costa Rica Education & Restoration Efforts in the Osa Peninsula

The Corcovado Foundation is pleased to announce that Canadian Ambassador Mrs. Elizabeth Williams, and Costa Rica’s Vice-Minister of Environment, Rafael Gutierrez, will be honored guests at the Foundation’s Annual Jungle Costume Party Benefit.

On November 3rd, from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. at Museo de Los Niños, environmentalists, diplomats, and tourism leaders from across our nation will be joining staff, volunteers, and citizen supporters of the Corcovado Foundation for a night of food, fun, and festivities.

After a two-year hiatus, the Corcovado Foundation’s biggest live fundraising event will be a full-throttle celebration supporting the Foundation’s Education and Forest Restoration programs for youth and rural families living in the Osa.

“We are honored and super excited to have Madam Ambassador Williams and Vice-Minister Gutierrez lend this kind of cooperative support to our environmental initiatives by attending our event,” said Corcovado Foundation’s Executive Director, Alejandra Monge Jimenez.

“When leaders from two of the hemisphere’s leading environmentalist nations help shed light on the Foundation’s work, it speaks volumes to the relationship between the environment and tourism, not only in Costa Rica but worldwide.

The Jungle Party promises a fantastic night, with Caribbean band Marfil headlining the evening’s entertainment. In addition, there will be food from celebrated restaurants, including Tin Jo, Sofía Mediterraneo, Orvieto, and La Luna de Valencia.

There will also be superb wines donated by El Barril del Vino and other beverages by FIFCO. There’s also a live auction with terrific prizes, including lodging, tours, dinners, and much more! And as is our tradition, the Best Costume Contest Grand Prize.

Contribution per person: US$ 36 or 22,000 colones. Buy your tickets through SINPE at 7239-5243 or at www.corcovadofoundation.org.

All proceeds benefit our forest restoration and environmental education programs. Be sure to join us on Thursday, November 3rd, 2022, from 6:00 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Museo de Los Niños. There is secure parking at the location.

To learn more about programs and volunteer opportunities working with the Corcovado Foundation, or to make donations, please visit www.corcovadofoundation.org or on facebook at https://www.facebook.com/fundacioncorcovado