Corcovado Foundation’s Jungle Party Benefit is Back!

After a two-year pandemic hiatus, The Corcovado Foundation is excited to bring people from across Costa Rica back together again for The Costume Jungle Party, traditionally its biggest live fundraising.

On Thursday, 3 November, guests will gather in the Kalote Hall at El Museo de Los Niños in San Jose. The event starts at 6:00 PM and supports the Environmental Education Program, one of the most successful and transformational areas of the foundation’s far-reaching efforts to preserve, protect, and restore Costa Rica’s precious biodiversity.

Live music featuring Marfil’s immensely popular Caribbean sounds will help fill the dance floor with party-goers decked out in a fantastic array of costumes that create a truly festive atmosphere for attendees.

There will be an abundance of delicious food, cocktails, and other beverages provided by local restaurants, a magic show by Oz the Magician, and face painting to complete your attire.

There will also be the best costume competition and a live auction with incredible prizes, including trips, lodging, and tours donated by many of the foundation’s top supporters from vacation destinations around the country.

Your US $36 donation includes all this fun, food, and music, with proceeds supporting the critical education programs that make a difference in the lives of Costa Rica’s children, families, and flora and fauna of this land we share and celebrate in every way we can.

Just this past year, we planted 2000 trees with the help of volunteers, students, young Junior Park Rangers, community leaders, international volunteers, and members of the Corcovado Foundation.

Children participate in active ecosystem restoration and learn to be stewards of the environment.

Fifty families learned about the impact of toxic agrochemicals and were taught how regenerative agriculture nurtures the soil and leads to greater food independence.

Tickets are going fast. Please get in touch with us to become part of this fantastic event at [email protected] or on our website at www.corcovadofoundation.org