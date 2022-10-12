Earn Delta SkyMiles Next Time You Buy Coffee at Starbucks

According to a news report released by Starbucks, starting today, Oct. 12, U.S. based customers who are enrolled in both Delta SkyMiles and Starbucks Rewards loyalty programs can now buy coffee and get Delta Reward miles at the same time.

Once the accounts are linked, members will earn one mile per $1 spent on eligible purchases at Starbucks. You an easily link the accounts by visiting deltastarbucks.com.

This new benefit is open to currently enrolled members as well as new members of both Starbucks and Delta loyalty programs. If you are not a member of either one yet, you can join Starbucks Rewards at starbucks.com/rewards and Delta SkyMiles at delta.com/join-skymiles.

In addition to earning one mile per $1 spent on qualifying purchases at Starbucks, on days when you have a scheduled flight with Delta (to destinations like Costa Rica for example), you will earn double stars on purchases made at participating Starbucks stores.

Note that the fine print on what purchases count for points are defined as food, beverages or merchandise at participating Starbucks stores.

More information about this can be found using the Starbuck’s store locator. Alcoholic beverages and the purchase of Starbucks gift cards do not earn bonus miles or Stars as part of the partnership.

Lastly, in addition to the reciprocal earning perks, Delta SkyMiles also announced the addition of Starbucks Stars as an exciting new Choice Benefit for its most loyal—and coffee-fanatic—members.

Along with the newest slate of Choice Benefits, Diamond and Platinum SkyMiles Members will be able to select 4,000 Stars as one of their annual Choice Benefits in 2024.