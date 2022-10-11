Low-Cost Airline Arajet Announces Operations in Costa Rica

Arajet, the Dominican Republic’s low-cost airline, announced that it will begin operations in Costa Rica. This company offers direct connections from Costa Rica to destinations in Latin America, the Caribbean, and the United States.

The company has started selling tickets for direct, short, and convenient flights beginning in October. The company expects to fly five times a week and intends to offer rates 30% to 60% lower than the market average.

Moreover, the company invested $3 billion in purchasing Boeing 737 MAX aircrafts. Each plane has a capacity of 185 passengers. These airplanes are equipped with environmentally sustainable features and the latest technology.

Arajet will commence commercial activities with five units and expects to increase its capacity to 20 units.

“I encourage Ticos to keep an eye out for the next plane ticket sale, so they can try our service and support us. We want to democratize flights; we don’t want them to be for the rich only,” said Victor Pacheco, president of Arajet.

Some available destinations include the Dominican Republic, the United States, Cuba, Colombia, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, St. Maarten, Curaçao, Mexico, Panama, Aruba, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Peru, Haiti, Trinidad & Tobago, Canada, El Salvador, and Jamaica.

“This airline came to create a new travel opportunity for those for whom it is very pricey to travel,” added Pacheco. As confirmed by the airline’s president, the company is finalizing the permits to operate in the country.

This is great news for travelers, as they will have a wider choice of airlines and routes. It will also be an excellent alternative for travel to Latin America and the Caribbean, with reasonably low costs.

Further details on prices, routes, flight schedules, and airline policies can be found at https://www.arajet.com.