Costa Rica’s Turrialba Volcano National Park reopens

Turrialba Volcano National Park reopened yesterday. Local and foreign tourists wishing to visit the site will be able to do so normally. This protected area was opened, given the criteria issued by the OVSICORI – UNA on the update of the activity status of the Turrialba Volcano. The activity level decreased from level 3 to level 2.

In addition, the “Chusquea” trail, which has a viewpoint of the Caribbean, was enabled. This trail makes this beautiful tourist destination even more attractive and is expected to increase visitation to the park. A greater influx of tourists promotes growth and opportunities in nearby communities.

The National Park has implemented several security measures that allow tourists to enjoy their visit. SINAC has established actions such as guided trips with certified and trained guides in volcanology, personal protective equipment, and access to protective shelters.

Just like any other volcano, the Turrialba Volcano can have unpredictable eruptions. This is why it’s extremely important to follow security protocols and listen to expert guides and authorities.

According to SINAC, reopening this Protected Area will reactivate tourism in the region, which will positively impact the economies of the communities near this National Park. It will benefit small and medium-sized businesses to reemerge after the hard impact of the pandemic.

“Protected Wildlife Areas generate direct and indirect employment. They allow the development of tourism and commercial activity in general; they’re part of the measures and strategies to mitigate the economic crisis caused by covid-19,” said Rafael Gutiérrez Rojas, Director Ejecutivo del SINAC.

Gutiérrez also explained that SINAC is promoting domestic tourism, as it “can be a strategy that provides them with the resources for its reactivation.”

Several improvements have been made in the National Park, including constructing railings in the viewpoint area and along the route from the visitor’s booth to the crater’s viewpoint.

For those interested in visiting the National Park, the Association for the Integral Development of Calle Vargas – Las Virtudes and the Costa Rican Institute of Tourism Education will be responsible for providing the guide service inside the National Park. There is an additional fee for this service. Reservations should be made in advance or [email protected].