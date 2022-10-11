Costa Rica’s Bird Festival will be held in Pococi

The month of October was declared “Bird Month” in Pococi. The support provided by the Municipality of that canton made it possible to organize various activities in the area. This event hopes to promote the canton as an important site for bird-watching.

On October 6, SINAC presented the “Citizen Science: Global Bird Day” lecture by Manuel Campbell and Sebastian Bonilla. Meanwhile, on October 10, the Laboratory of Natural Resources and Wildlife (LARNAVISI) of the School of Biological Sciences of the UNA will give a presentation entitled “Ecosystem Services of Birds.”

Additionally, Serge Arias, sponsored by the National Bird Tourism Board, will speak on “The economic and conservation potential of bird tourism in Costa Rica.”

The series of conferences will conclude with the symposium by Pablo Camacho, “The importance of birds for the communities,” sponsored by the Rapaces Foundation of Costa Rica.

Meanwhile, on October 17, at 9 a.m., the official opening ceremony of the Bird Festival, Pococí, 2022, will be held at the canton’s Civic Center. Representatives of the Municipality and its Council, members of the Tortuguero Participatory Monitoring program, and students from the canton of Pocococí will also be present.

One of the most anticipated events is the annual bird count. The Barra del Colorado National Wildlife Refuge (BC NWRWR) of the Tortuguero Conservation Area (ACTo) has organized its Annual Bird Count for over ten years.

Historically, it has brought together many of the best bird watchers in the country, strengthening the knowledge of the bird species present in this protected wildlife area and fostering learning exchanges in the community.

This year, the Annual Bird Count will be organized on October 21, 22, and 23. The Linda Vista community will host a sports festival on the final day, and earnings will be given to the local Catholic Church for its social projects.

“The celebration will allow participants to go on bird-watching tours, lectures, sports games, and other activities. They will also learn about the economic and conservation potential of bird-watching tourism in our country, plant pollination, seed dispersal, and pest control and recreation, said Rafael Gutiérrez Rojas, Executive Director of SINAC.

For the mayor of Pococí, Manuel Hernández Rivera, “it is an honor to be part of an activity such as the Pocococí 2022 Bird Festival, accompanying such an important work as the one carried out by the Barra del Colorado National Wildlife Refuge.”

The event organizers invite all bird-watching enthusiasts to join the scheduled activities and promise an unforgettable experience.