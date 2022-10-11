Bus Crash in Costa Rica Leaves at Least 9 Dead

A packed double decker bus traveling from San Jose to Nicoya, Guanacaste with 60-70 passengers was swept off the Pan American Highway leaving at least 9 dead and reportedly 15 passengers still trapped. The accident occurred near the town of Cambronero northwest of San Jose.

According to local reports, the bus, and two private vehicles were hit by a large landslide that pushed the vehicles down a precipice of 75 meters.

Over 100 emergency responders have been on the scene since Saturday attempting to rescue the trapped passengers and account for those still missing. Canine units have been brought in to assist in the search for the wounded.

Heavy rains have been pummeling the country for several weeks and landslides have also shut down Route 32, the main highway to the Caribbean coast.

“This situation in which many families lose their belongings is really sad and worrying,” said Costa Rica President Rodrigo Chaves.

President Chaves has postponed his trip to New York for the annual meeting of the United Nations to supervise the government’s response.

Before the tragedy the same section of road in Cambronero was closed just last Thursday due to a landslide that threatened the stability of the highway. The road was reopened on Friday afternoon and repair crews were working on the road when the accident occurred.