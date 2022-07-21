7 out of 10 Best Resorts in Central America are in Costa Rica: Travel & Leisure

Travel & Leisure magazine published a list of the best hotels in Central America. The “10 Best Resorts in Central America” unveils the most luxurious hotels, combining natural beauty and adventure.

“As it did last year, Costa Rica leads the pack of winners for 2022’s best resorts in Central America with a whopping seven spots. It seems, for now, Costa Rica’s hospitality prowess remains unmatched by its neighbors,” reads the travel magazine.

These awards are given after Travel & Leisure readers share their opinions about the different resorts. Hotels are evaluated on their facilities, location, service, food, and overall value.

Remarkably, Costa Rican hotels occupied the first three places in the ranking.

Nayara Tent Camp at Arenal Volcano National Park was given first place for the third straight year.

“This luxurious property recalls some of the best African safari lodges with its cliff-top canvas glamping tents and superior service. The massive tents boast romantic four-poster beds, large bathrooms with soaking tubs, and decks with private hot-spring-fed pools that overlook the Arenal Volcano,” describes Travel & Leisure.

Hotel Belmar, located in Monteverde, took the second spot. It’s a family-owned company that offers food programs based on the farm-to-table model, artisanal production, and wellness.

“International recognition of this caliber helps position the country, differentiating it from competing destinations. This benefits the country’s integral tourism recovery,” commented Pedro Belmar, General Manager.

Nayara Springs at Arenal Volcano came in third place. This is Nayara’s Tented Camp sister resort and offers high-quality services and deluxe accommodations.

In addition, Rio Celeste Hideaway, located near the Tenorio Volcano National Park, Nayara Gardens, Four Seasons Resorts on the Papagayo Peninsula, and Hacienda Altagracia, are the other Costa Rican hotels that made the list.

This is the full top 10 list by Travel & Leisure:

Nayara Tented Camp, Arenal Volcano National Park, Costa Rica Hotel Belmar, Monteverde, Costa Rica Nayara Springs, Arenal Volcano National Park, Costa Rica Rancho Santana, Rivas, Nicaragua Rio Celeste Hideaway Hotel, Guanacaste, Costa Rica Nayara Gardens, Arenal Volcano National Park, Costa Rica Hamanasi Adventure & Dive Resort, Hopkins Village, Belize Victoria House Resort & Spa, Ambergris Caye, Belize Four Seasons Resort Costa Rica at Peninsula Papagayo, Guanacaste, Costa Rica Hacienda AltaGracia, Auberge Resorts Collection, Pérez Zeledón, Costa Rica

This is excellent news for Costa Rica, which is focusing on tourism recovery. It was recently listed as the ‘best emerging destination in 2022’ by The Times and Sunday Times Travel Awards. You can check availability and prices at any of these hotels by going to their website directly or by using one of the larger travel consolidators like Expedia.