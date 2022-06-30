Costa Rica AR Holdings creates a campaign to encourage clothing donations

AR Holdings designed a campaign under its loyalty program Line Up Rewards with the activation Donate and Win, which encourages its customers to give clothing donations in more than ten stores located in the Greater Metropolitan Area.

This initiative is part of the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility program, through which they hope to be able to help many people in collaboration with the population.

“In line with our strategy aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals of -end poverty and zero hunger-, we decided to offer our customers garment collection bins in some of our stores,” said Melissa Salas, Corporate Sustainability Manager de AR Holdings.

For those who are part of the Line Up Rewards program, when donating, they will be able to scan a QR code located in the drawers, in which they can fill out a form to participate in five Line Up Rewards Gift Cards for $150 each.

The clothes collected in the stores will be sent to SOS Children’s Villages and Remar foundations. These are non-profit organizations that constantly support different vulnerable populations.

SOS Children’s Villages is a non-governmental, nonprofit international development organization that aids children in need. They have been operating in Costa Rica for over 40 years.

The Remar Foundation focuses on the care of drug addicts, most victims of mistreatment and abuse or coming from parents with drug or alcohol problems.

Those who wish to join this campaign can drop off their clothes at the following stores: Avenida Escazú: Gap, Banana Republic, Springfield, and Adolfo Domínguez; Multiplaza Curridabat: Old Navy; Multiplaza Escazú: Forever 21; Escazú Village: Old Navy; City Mall: Old Navy; Lincoln Plaza: Old Navy; Paseo Metrópoli: Gap and in Terrazas Lindora: Springfield.

On these sites, there will be appropriately labeled drawers where you can deposit your clothes. Regardless of the brand, children’s and adults’ clothing will be accepted. The only important thing is that they are in good condition.

“We invite all those interested in coming to our collection points and donate those garments they no longer use, whether they are in excellent condition or new garments,” concluded Melissa Salas.