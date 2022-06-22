Krispy Kream announces their arrival in Costa Rica

Donut lovers have great news: the U.S. donut company Krispy Kreme announced it is coming to Costa Rica this year.

This was announced by Michael Tattersfield, CEO, during the Q1 2022 Earnings Conference Call in May.

“Last quarter, we announced signed agreements in Switzerland and Chile, and we’re pleased to announce two additional signed agreements to bring Krispy Kreme to Costa Rica and Jordan. On average, we expect each new market will provide 400 to 500 additional access points,” explained Tattersfield.

Krispy Kream’s CEO assured us they expect to announce their expansion to new countries.

“With a proven model, we are building a robust pipeline for new market entries for existing and new franchise partners and looking at equity stakes in strategic markets. We expect to be able to announce further country entries later this year as we continue our journey to become the most loved sweet treat brand in the world,” he noted.

The company did not provide further details about its arrival in Costa Rica. For the time being, it is unknown how many stores will open and where they will be located.

In 2016, the company confirmed they would be coming to Costa Rica. The multinational confirmed it would open ten stores in the country in the next five years.

“The growing market and high demand from Costa Ricans for sweets and coffee make this the perfect time for Krispy Kreme to expand in the country,” stated Dan Beem, president of the company at the time.

Costa Rica is an excellent target for those looking to gain their place in the market with one of the best coffees in the world and a great love for this beverage.

“Costa Ricans are going to find in Krispy Kreme their new favorite place to find donuts, treats, and high-quality coffee,” said Miguel Hernandez, one of the investors, in 2016.

The company is expected to provide more information about its arrival in the country shortly. Indeed, many Costa Ricans and foreigners who love these products eagerly await their arrival.