Costa Ricans welcome the National Team after World Cup qualification

Yesterday around 7:50pm, the Costa Rican National Team arrived in the country from Qatar, after an intense match in which they defeated New Zealand 0-1 to secure their ticket to the World Cup in Qatar.

The heavy rain did not stop the fans from giving a great welcome to their idols. Some decided to stay in their cars because of the weather conditions, but the vast majority stood on the sidewalks outside the airport to wait for the national team’s float. As expected, the fans carried Costa Rican flags, the national team’s shirt, bugles, and some also carried the flag of Qatar, alluding to the World Cup host country.

“I came from Cartago, as soon as I left work I came here. No, the rain doesn’t matter,” said a fan.

During the course of the day, the Costa Rican Soccer Federation had invited all devotees of the national team to a grand reception after the great feat. As always, the fans responded and demonstrated their support.

“I’ve been waiting for this since early morning, I spent all day at work waiting for this moment,” mentioned another admirer.

Those who could not stay at the airport, drove by in their cars whizzing by to show their happiness and approval of the great celebration.

The caravan started at the airport in Alajuela and ended at the Federation’s facilities, Goal Project in Belen. Throughout the tour the National Team was escorted and accompanied by thousands of fans, who put together a real fiesta.

On the General Cañas highway, traffic was stopped and drivers parked on the sides to witness the reception of the National Team. No one wanted to miss the opportunity to see the players who had fulfilled their World Cup dream.

The classic chant of ‘oe oe oe oe ticos, ticos!’ accompanied the team throughout the entire journey. The players also joined and sung their hearts out, showing their happiness and exhilaration. They also greeted the fans, signed autographs and recorded videos to remember such a special moment.

Upon arrival at the Goal Project, the players addressed the press and thanked the fans profusely.

“Thank you all so much for waiting for us despite the rain. We are very grateful,” said player Oscar Duarte.

The President of the Federation also spoke on the qualification and acknowledged the nervousness during the match. He even indicated that during the match they were counting the minutes and seconds until the end to achieve the qualification. Villalobos also emphasized the importance of giving a much-needed victory to Costa Rica.