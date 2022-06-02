Costa Rican Legislative Assembly to Prioritize Human Rights

The Legislative Commission on Human Rights will focus on implementing the recommendations international organizations have made to Costa Rica in this area. It is presided by Montserrat Ruiz, congresswomen of the traditional party, Partido Liberación Nacional (PLN).

Congresswoman Rosalia Brown, of the Partido Nueva República (PNR), was selected as secretary of this committee.

“Both the United Nations (UN) committees and the Inter-American Court of Human Rights (IACHR Court) have told us that the State must take the necessary legislative actions for the inclusion and evolution of all rights for all people. Initiatives along these lines must have our support and impetus”, pointed out Ruiz.

Montserrat Ruiz clarified her party will oppose proposals that imply a regression in acquired rights, since the objective should be to broaden rights and not to diminish them. The Congresswoman assured there is a trend aimed at the erosion of human rights.

The Congress representative also referred to the Sustainable Development Goals and their importance.

“The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the United Nations will be essential in the discussion of initiatives and issues that come before the commission. We consider these to be the backbone for the well-being of all people and for the development of policies with a sense of equity at all levels”, explained the PLN legislator.

The Sustainable Development Goals are the product of an international commitment and efforts from the United Nations. The organization has promoted the initiative, which has been signed by 193 countries. The goals include the fight against poverty, zero hunger, health and well-being, quality education and gender equality.

“Poverty, inequality and lack of opportunities are situations that erode human rights and fragment the fabric of our society. For that reason, the approach of human dignity, understood as a whole and in a comprehensive manner for all people, must be the north in the work of this commission,” highlighted Montserrat Ruiz.

The commission chairwoman indicated human rights serve as an instrument to improve the quality of life of the most vulnerable groups, under the principles of equality and non-discrimination.

According to her, “Costa Rica is in debt to a large number of people who have been left behind.”

“The work of the institutions must seek a universal rights approach. This includes the indigenous population, people with disabilities, migrants and refugees, children, adolescents and youth, the elderly, the LGBTIQ+ population, and people living on the streets, among others,” she added.

The lawmaker concluded that human rights are also linked to situations such as climate change, the education emergency and healthcare.