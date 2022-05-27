Costa Rica concludes participation in the World Economic Forum

The presidential delegation, led by the President of the Republic, Rodrigo Chaves Robles, and integrated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Arnoldo André Tinoco, and the Minister of Foreign Trade, Manuel Tovar Rivera, concluded their participation in the World Economic Forum.

The format of this Forum consisted of semi-formal meetings that allowed an open dialogue between the heads of state, foreign ministers and ministers of foreign trade of the nations that took part in this event.

The main mission was to position Costa Rica as a place where investors can bring their companies, and thus generate more and better jobs for the benefit of Costa Ricans.

“We came to Switzerland to serve the people of Costa Rica by bringing investment, employment, positioning Costa Rica as a brand of international value, to which the largest and most prestigious companies in the world should associate their names,” President Chaves mentioned.

“We have concrete results, at least three CEOs (general managers) who will visit Costa Rica in the coming months and I am committed to meet them personally. They are technology, hospitality, tourism, pharmaceutical, the kind of companies we need because they are of very high added value, that is where the money is and where the best jobs are”, he stated.

The tour included meetings with companies that could potentially come to the country, and also with representatives of companies already established in Costa Rica to strengthen bilateral relations.

“We have been able to share and dialogue with very frank and direct conversations with investors who are already operating in the country and with other investors who are interested in establishing themselves in Costa Rica,” noted the Minister of Foreign Trade, Manuel Tovar.

“We have had a very positive reception, the message from President Chaves is very clear: Costa Rica is open for business; obviously respecting the Law and respecting the labor and environmental standards in which Costa Rica stands out”, explained Tovar.

The officials took advantage of Costa Rica’s worldwide reputation to promote the possibility of making the country a source of skilled labor for transnational companies targeting the Central American market.

“The visit and the effort we have made to meet with multiple nations, but also with large international companies, is highly positive. The name of Costa Rica is a strong name, of leadership in several issues and the international community recognizes the leadership in matters such as Human Rights, Democracy and the fight against Climate Change“, emphasized Arnoldo André Minister of Foreign Affairs.