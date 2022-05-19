Costa Rican President Rodrigo Chaves will attend World Economic Forum

The President of Costa Rica, Rodrigo Chaves Robles, will make his first international trip with the objective of seeking more foreign investment that will provide more and better jobs for Costa Ricans.

Rodrigo Chaves is one of only four Latin American leaders invited to participate in the forum.

Chaves will travel next Sunday, May 22 to Davos, Switzerland, to participate in the World Economic Forum, to be held on May 24 and 25.

The presidential delegation will be integrated by President Chaves Robles, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Worship, Arnoldo André Tinoco, and the Minister of Foreign Trade, Manuel Tovar Rivera.

This visit is extremely valuable for the country, as there will be meetings with companies that could generate more jobs in Costa Rica. Rodrigo Chaves will also have the opportunity to meet with global leaders.

President Chaves emphasized the impact of participating in the World Economic Forum, due to the possible investments and jobs this would entail. Additionally, he highlighted the importance of the meetings which will be held on European territory. These are the main reasons why the Costa Rican Head of State decided to accept the invitation.

“These are opportunities for Costa Rican workers; it is a trip that involves a lot of work and not pleasure or leisure,” Rodrigo Chaves explained.

“The president has been invited to the World Economic Forum. The only way to attend is by invitation. Those who attend are the world leaders in the political and business sector. We have the opportunity to present the advantages Costa Rica offers, to promote and attract investment in the country and create better jobs,” said Minister Arnoldo André Tinoco.

Other topics to be discussed during the World Economic Forum include the effects of the crisis caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as global recovery from different perspectives.

“It is a great opportunity for companies to learn firsthand the benefits we offer as a country and the reasons why we have become strategic allies for many companies,” added the Minister of Foreign Trade, Manuel Tovar Rivera.

The World Economic Forum Davos 2022 will be held May 22-26 in person, in a resort located in the Swiss Alps.

Under the motto “Working together, regaining trust”, the Forum is expected to be the first major face-to-face meeting of political, economic and business leaders since the beginning of the pandemic.