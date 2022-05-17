Conti Group threatens Costa Rican government once again

The cybercriminal group Conti published a threatening message directed to Rodrigo Chaves’ government. This was revealed by the hackers in a message sent to the Costa Rican government and U.S. authorities. Conti demands $20 million, to cease these attacks.

The hackers sent an email directed to Costa Rican and US authorities: “For Costa Rica and US terrorists (Biden and his administration),” read the title of the communication.

“Just pay before it’s too late, your country was destroyed by 2 people, we are determined to overthrow the government by means of cyberattack, we have already shown you all the strength and power, you have introduced an emergency,” wrote the group in the first paragraph.

The message continued: “now we are putting together a campaign against the current government, the price is changing now 20M, now everyone attached to the present will start receiving non-urgent calls from us, we have defeated you!”

“I appeal to every resident of Costa Rica, go to your government and organize rallies so that they pay us as soon as possible, if your current government cannot stabilize the situation? Maybe it’s worth changing it?” the hackers concluded.

On May 8, President Rodrigo Chaves, signed a national emergency decree on cyber security.

A few days earlier, the Conti group had expressed interest in having a virtual meeting with the new president.

“We wholeheartedly congratulate Rodrigo Chaves on his victory! And we look forward to further cooperation and friendship in the field of protecting the country from dangerous hackers,” read the message sent by Conti.

Conti assures they are the type of hackers who keep their promises. The cybercriminals also hope to have a conversation with the president-elect himself.

“I’m sure we can meet up with you in the chat we opened, for a private dialogue for any of your questions,” they said.

“Keep the stability in your beautiful country. You have beautiful nature, educated young people, developed business. We are waiting for you in the chat,” read the chat message sent by Conti.