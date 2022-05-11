Costa Rica Airfare Deal Alert: Fall and Winter Getaway for less than $400

Although everyone seems to be focusing on where they and their family are going to go on vacation the summer, it’s never too early to make plans for the fall and even next winter if you want to get a good, if not a great deal, on airfare to Costa Rica!

Usually, to get those cheap fares, if don’t live near or in one of the major departure cities that fly to Costa Rica, you sometimes need to travel quite a distance or pay a very high price for the convenience of flying out of an airport that is closer to home.

However, this time, The Points Guy has compiled a list of bargain airfares between the United States and San Jose Costa Rica (SJO) that can be booked for less than $400 from not only one of the main departure cities to Costa Rica but also from cities that are not considered a “standard departure city”.

For example, a flight from Peoria, Illinois to San Jose is just $369 on America in February!

Here are other Sample Cities and Prices:

Miami International Airport (MIA), starting at $186.

New York City’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK), starting at $253.

Buffalo Niagara International Airport (BUF) in New York, starting at $264.

Westchester County Airport (HPN) in New York, starting at $267.

Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport (MSY), starting at $274.

Washington, D.C.’s Dulles International Airport (IAD), starting at $286.

San Francisco International Airport (SFO), starting at $298.

Cleveland Hopkins International Airport (CLE) and Eppley Airfield (OMA) in Omaha, Nebraska, starting at $327.

John Wayne Airport (SNA) in Santa Ana, California, and Tuscon International Airport (TUS) in Arizona, starting at $338.

Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport (SDF) in Kentucky and Fort Wayne International Airport (FWA) in Indiana, starting at $370.

Tulsa International Airport (TUL) in Oklahoma, starting at $372.

Keep in mind that some of these cheap fares may not be direct flights (especially from the smaller airports) and could include stops and that its the base fare so their may be extra charges for luggage, seats etc. Other airports with lower-than-normal fares may also be available.

Use a website like Google Flights to look around and find the cheapest dates and prices.

Nine airlines offer flights between the United States to either San Jose (SJO) or Liberia (LIR) Costa Rica: Delta Air Lines, United Airlines, Volaris, American Airlines, JetBlue, Spirit, Frontier and Southwest.

Direct flights to/from SJO in Costa Rica. Map via FlightConnections.

Tourists must meet Costa Rica’s general visa requirements; visitors must have a valid passport and proof of intent to exit the country (an outbound ticket) within 90 days.

The Costa Rica Tourism Board (ICT) is also letting everyone know that:

“Since April 1, the temporary immigration measures for entering Costa Rica – put in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic – are repealed. This eliminates the requirement to complete the epidemiological form known as the Health Pass and the requirement of medical insurance for unvaccinated foreigners”

For further details on this, the ICT lists all the current entry requirements for tourists on its website. Click here for the official page.